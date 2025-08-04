2 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting in downtown L.A. after music festival

An injured person is transported by ambulance after two people were killed and six people were wounded early Monday morning Aug. 6, 2025 in a downtown shooting.

Two people are dead and six others were wounded at an after-party for the Hard Summer music festival in downtown Los Angeles early Monday, according to police and media reports.

About 11 p.m., a “big party” was shut down in the 1100 block of 14th Place after officers saw a person possibly armed with a gun go inside the location, said Los Angeles Police Officer Norma Eisenman. That person was arrested at the scene, she said.

The party had been promoted on social media as an after-party for the Hard Summer music festival, a house- and techno-music festival, taking place over the weekend at Hollywood Park, next to SoFi Stadium, according to KTLA.

Two people were killed and six people were wounded early Monday morning Aug. 6, 2025 in a downtown shooting that occurred moments after 1 a.m. at 14th Place and Paloma Street. (OnScene.TV)

Sometime after the party was broken up, officers were dispatched back to the area after reports of gunfire and found eight people shot, Eisenman said.

One man was declared dead at the scene and seven others were taken to the hospital, where a woman succumbed to her injuries.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

