Magnitude 3.5 earthquake in Rialto rattles Inland Empire

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Tuesday at 4:54 p.m. in Rialto, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred one mile from Fontana, two miles from San Bernardino, two miles from Muscoy and three miles from Rancho Cucamonga.

According to the USGS, weak shaking was felt in the Inland Empire and as far south as San Clemente.

In the last 10 days, there have been five earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 3.6 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

