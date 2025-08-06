Breaking News
Federal agents use Penske rental truck as ‘Trojan Horse’ to raid Los Angeles Home Depot
Advertisement
California

Mob of more than a dozen men vandalize taco truck in South L.A., injuring at least 6 people

Summer Lin.
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

More than a dozen men used baseball bats to vandalize a taco truck in South Los Angeles, injuring at least six people, including one of the workers, according to authorities.

On Sunday around 12:05 a.m., a group of about 15 males used baseball bats to vandalize a taco truck on Avalon Boulevard and attack people, injuring about six, according to LAPD spokesperson Rosario Cervantes.

One person was hospitalized with abrasions and lacerations and the other five were treated at a hospital, she said. No suspect information is available and no arrests have been made. The motive is still under investigation.

Advertisement

The taco truck employees started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims of the attack. One of the workers was the person hospitalized for their injuries.

“This is absolutely devastating to us on so many levels, we have been at this location for almost 15 years and nothing like this has ever happened,” according to the page. “We have never had problems with anyone, our team works extremely hard. We hope that these people are prosecuted for their crimes. Our employees are traumatized by this and we will support them in every way possible.”

Video of the attack was also livestreamed on social media, showing the mob smashing windows in the truck.

Advertisement

“When one of my employees called me, ‘Please, please call the police because about 25 people hit us with baseball bats and metal.’ It was scary,” the owner, who didn’t want his name used, told ABC7.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement