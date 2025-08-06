Mob of more than a dozen men vandalize taco truck in South L.A., injuring at least 6 people

More than a dozen men used baseball bats to vandalize a taco truck in South Los Angeles, injuring at least six people, including one of the workers, according to authorities.

On Sunday around 12:05 a.m., a group of about 15 males used baseball bats to vandalize a taco truck on Avalon Boulevard and attack people, injuring about six, according to LAPD spokesperson Rosario Cervantes.

One person was hospitalized with abrasions and lacerations and the other five were treated at a hospital, she said. No suspect information is available and no arrests have been made. The motive is still under investigation.

The taco truck employees started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims of the attack. One of the workers was the person hospitalized for their injuries.

“This is absolutely devastating to us on so many levels, we have been at this location for almost 15 years and nothing like this has ever happened,” according to the page. “We have never had problems with anyone, our team works extremely hard. We hope that these people are prosecuted for their crimes. Our employees are traumatized by this and we will support them in every way possible.”

Video of the attack was also livestreamed on social media, showing the mob smashing windows in the truck.

“When one of my employees called me, ‘Please, please call the police because about 25 people hit us with baseball bats and metal.’ It was scary,” the owner, who didn’t want his name used, told ABC7.