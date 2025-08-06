Don't Miss
Your morning catch up: California’s gerrymander, a horrible heat wave and more big stories
Advertisement
California

Series of earthquakes rattle Inland Empire

The Ontario Mills mall
The Ontario Mills mall.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff

Several small earthquakes hit the Inland Empire early Wednesday morning, but there were no reports of damage.

Ontario saw two quakes — measuring 3.5 and 3.2 magnitude — just after 1 a.m. That was followed by a 3.5 magnitude quake in Ontario and a 3.7 temblor in Lytle Creek.

Last week, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake rumbled through Muscoy in San Bernardino County. That was felt across the region.

Advertisement

This morning’s quakes were smaller and felt more locally.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement