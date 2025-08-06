Series of earthquakes rattle Inland Empire
Several small earthquakes hit the Inland Empire early Wednesday morning, but there were no reports of damage.
Ontario saw two quakes — measuring 3.5 and 3.2 magnitude — just after 1 a.m. That was followed by a 3.5 magnitude quake in Ontario and a 3.7 temblor in Lytle Creek.
Last week, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake rumbled through Muscoy in San Bernardino County. That was felt across the region.
This morning’s quakes were smaller and felt more locally.
