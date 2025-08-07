2 dead following shooting at Long Beach homeless encampment

A person fishes in Compton Creek near Del Amo Blvd in 2021. Two people were found dead in the area this week.

Two unhoused men were killed in a shooting along the Compton Creek riverbed near the 710 Freeway in Long Beach on Wednesday night, according to police.

Long Beach police were called to the riverbed a short distance from Del Amo Boulevard at 8:36 p.m. to assist the fire department with the discovery of a body. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds to the upper body, Long Beach police said in a news release.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Video of the scene late Wednesday showed officers taking photographs and walking through a homeless encampment set up along the edge of the riverbed.

Advertisement

The circumstances leading to the shooting were unclear, and authorities had not made any arrests. Police said the victims, who have not been publicly identified, were experiencing homelessness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives Juan Carlos Reyes and Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244.