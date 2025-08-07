Breaking News
Russian superyacht, with helideck and marble fireplace, was seized. Now you can bid on it

M/Y AMADEA will be sold by sealed bid auction to the highest bidder, "as is, where is", in its berth in San Diego, California
The Amadea was seized by the U.S. government, which reportedly is trying to put pressure on Russian oligarchs close to President Putin.
By Andrew J. Campa
  • The $300-million-plus Amadea is currently sitting in a San Diego harbor.
  • The superyacht is being auctioned; the bid deposit is $10 million.

The Russian oligarch billionaire lifestyle can be yours for the potentially low, low price of tens of millions of dollars, courtesy of the U.S. federal government.

The National Maritime Services, working on behalf of the U.S. Marshals Service, is auctioning off a superyacht, the $300-million-plus Amadea, which currently sits in a San Diego harbor, with a bid deposit starting at $10 million.

Florida-based Fraser Yachts, the auction’s promotional agents, described the prize “as one of the most comprehensively equipped yachts in her class.”

The 348-foot-long ship was built in 2017 and can comfortably host 16 guests in eight luxurious staterooms.

An additional 21 cabins can house a professional crew of up to 36 workers.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 27: A Navy boat speeds by the $300 million dollar, 348-foot luxury yacht Amadea, belonging to Suleiman Kerimov, a sanctioned Oligarch and beneficiary of Russian corruption as it sailed into San Diego Bay on Monday, June 27, 2022 in San Diego, CA. The United States announced the seizure in Fiji of the ship in May. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

California

Superyacht feds say was seized from Russian oligarch sails into San Diego

The U.S. took control of the $300-million, 348-foot yacht in Fiji on May 5. The Department of Justice said the plan is to sell it off.

One of the ship’s jewels is a glass elevator that serves all decks, while a second lift is available for crew.

The yacht includes a glass-edged mosaic pool with submerged bar stools, and an outdoor bar area surrounded by sun pads (cushioned areas for perfecting your tan).

The ship’s main salon showcases a piano and marble fireplace.

The yacht was designed by Espen Øino, the acclaimed Norwegian designer and naval architect, while its decadent interiors were created by designer François Zuretti.

The ship has an ocean-crossing range of 8,000 nautical miles at a speed of 13 knots.

File-This Nov. 10, 2017, file photo shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, and Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska, right, walking to attend the APEC Business Advisory Council dialogue in Danang, Vietnam. The United States punished dozens of Russian oligarchs and government officials on Friday, April 6, 2018, with sanctions that took direct aim at President Putin's inner circle, as President Donald Trump's administration tried to show he's not afraid to take tough action against Moscow. Seven Russian tycoons, including aluminum magnate Deripaska, were targeted, along with 17 officials and a dozen Russian companies, the Treasury Department said. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

World & Nation

So who are the Russian oligarchs slapped with U.S. sanctions? For starters, they’re billionaires

When the White House announced the latest sanctions against Russia, the list of targets included seven of the country’s billionaires.

For late-arriving quests, the Amadea also boasts a helideck.

The U.S. Justice Department maintained in a 2023 civil forfeiture complaint that Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov was the ship’s owner. Kerimov took possession of the vessel sometime around 2021, though his transactions were cloaked through shell companies, according to the complaint.

Kerimov was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2018 and labeled a Specially Designated National for his alleged role in money laundering related to the purchase of French villas.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control determined Kerimov was a direct beneficiary of Russian President Vladimir Putin and “played a key role in advancing Russia’s malign activities,” which includes the invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. has said it’s working with allies to put pressure on Russian oligarchs, some of whom are close to Putin and have had their yachts seized, to try to compel him to stop the war, the Associated Press reports.

The Amadea was seized in Fiji in April 2022 and arrived in San Diego in June that year.

FILE - The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji, on April 15 2022. A judge in Fiji has ruled that U.S. authorities can seize the Russian-owned superyacht — but has put a hold on his order until at least Friday, May 6, while defense lawyers mount a challenge. (Leon Lord/Fiji Sun via AP, File)

World & Nation

Fiji says U.S. can seize Russian yacht despite disputed ownership but allows appeal

A judge in Fiji rules that U.S. authorities can seize a Russian-owned superyacht but gives defense lawyers at least until Friday to mount a challenge.

The Southern District of New York ruled in March that the Amadea was to be forfeited to the federal government. That decision is being appealed by the man who claims to own the sumptuous vessel — Eduard Khudainatov, the non-sanctioned former chairman of Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft, according to the Associated Press. U.S. prosecutors maintain that Khudainatov is a straw owner of the yacht.

On July 1, the Marshals Service authorized Fraser Yachts as the promotional agent for the sealed bid auction.

The auction is being conducted in U.S. dollars and is running until 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 at https://www.amadeaauction.com/.

The initial deposit necessary to make a bid is $10 million. All bids will remain sealed with the highest bidder winning the yacht.

Should multiple participants tie with the top price, each bidder will be given a chance to increase their offering until a winner is determined.

