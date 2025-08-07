Order to boil water before drinking in Malibu continues due to bridge construction delays

Caltrans and Los Angeles County Waterworks are advising residents in the defined areas to boil water before drinking or using.

An order to boil water before drinking or using continued Thursday for some residents of Malibu following bridge construction work at Solstice Creek, according to the California Department of Transportation andLos Angeles County Waterworks.

The agencies said that a water main was temporarily disrupted while the bridge construction took place. After concrete unexpectedly blocked the water line, water supply restoration was delayed. Crews finished repairs Wednesday at noon and were working to re-pressurize and test the water line for any pathogens or contaminants, according to a statement from L.A. County Waterworks in District 29. The work was expected to be completed by Friday, the department said.

The boil order, which began on Wednesday, affected areas west of Corral Road and Solstice Canyon Road. Residents should boil water for at least one minute before drinking or using, as recommended by the State Water Resources Control Board to avoid “potential stomach or intestinal illness due to possible contaminants in the water system,” the order said.

L.A. County Waterworks said bottled water was being distributed at two locations on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The locations include the Malibu Public Library on Civic Center Way and the Malibu High School on Morning View Drive, in front of the administration building.

Meanwhile, residents in Granada Hills and Porter Ranch experienced a water service outage on Tuesday that occurred while crews were repairing a leak at a pump station that connects to a 10 million-gallon water tank, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said. A boil order for those neighborhoods, issued on Tuesday, continued all day Wednesday.

It was not immediately known when the boil order would be lifted in the Malibu area. Those affected can check updates here.

