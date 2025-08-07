Breaking News
Fast-growing brush fire forces evacuations in Ventura County amid scorching heat wave
California

Canyon fire: Evacuation zones, road closures

Screenshot of Alert California camera view for Whitaker Middle Peak 2 on Aug. 7, 2025.
(Alert California)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
The fast-growing Canyon fire is threatening areas around Piru and Castiac along the Ventura-Los Angeles county line.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. near Holser Canyon Road, northeast of Piru — a small, unincorporated town in Ventura County not far from Castaic Junction, where Interstate 5 meets Highway 126.

It quickly grew to 600 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Evacuation orders

Evacuations have been ordered in these areas:

  • All of the Lake Piru Recreation Area and east to the Los Angeles County line, south to Route 126, west to Center Street. More details here.
  • A few communities southwest of Castaic around Val Verde and Oak Canyon in L.A. County. More details here.

Evacuation warning

Warnings are affecting the following areas:

  • Areas north and northwest of Lake Piru.
  • Some areas near Hasley Canyon and west of Castaic.

Closures

Road closures include:

  • Piru Canyon Road at Main Street.
  • Lake Piru Recreation Area, which is under an evacuation order.
Shelters

  • None so far.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

