Canyon fire: Evacuation zones, road closures

Screenshot of Alert California camera view for Whitaker Middle Peak 2 on Aug. 7, 2025.

The fast-growing Canyon fire is threatening areas around Piru and Castiac along the Ventura-Los Angeles county line.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. near Holser Canyon Road, northeast of Piru — a small, unincorporated town in Ventura County not far from Castaic Junction, where Interstate 5 meets Highway 126.

It quickly grew to 600 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Evacuation orders

Evacuations have been ordered in these areas:



All of the Lake Piru Recreation Area and east to the Los Angeles County line, south to Route 126, west to Center Street. More details here.

A few communities southwest of Castaic around Val Verde and Oak Canyon in L.A. County. More details here.

Evacuation warning

Warnings are affecting the following areas:



Areas north and northwest of Lake Piru.

Some areas near Hasley Canyon and west of Castaic.

Closures

Road closures include:



Piru Canyon Road at Main Street.

Lake Piru Recreation Area, which is under an evacuation order.

Shelters