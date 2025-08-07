Advertisement
California

Grandson of SoCal surfing legend dies after e-bike accident

An impromptu memorial was held for Kolby Aipa on Tuesday night at Huntington Beach Pier Plaza.
(Ron Lyon Photo)
Matthew Szabo
By Matt Szabo
Daily Pilot Contact

The grandson of a celebrated Southern California surfboard builder died this week after being critically injured in an e-bike accident.

Huntington Beach resident Kolby Aipa, 20, died Tuesday. A spokesman for the city Police Department, Corbin Carson, said that Aipa was being towed by a car full of friends on Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday night when he lost control of his e-bike and was struck by the same car that had been towing him.

Aipa is the grandson of Ben Aipa, a member of the Surfing Walk of Fame and Surfers’ Hall of Fame who died in 2021 at the age of 78. Ben Aipa was a competitive surfer who became famous for shaping boards, inventing the surfboard swallow tail and adding the “sting,” a wing along the rail ahead of the tail, to make the board go faster.

Advertisement

Kolby Aipa had been on life support, but the family, which owns the Orange County company Aipa Surf, posted on social media Tuesday afternoon that he had died of his injuries.

“We are completely heartbroken,” read the statement posted to Aipa Surf. “We wanted to thank all the visitors, supporters, food deliveries, donations, flowers, cards, countless stories and photos his friends have shared with us, Drs and nurses that have taken care of our sweet boy. The H.B. community and everyone around the world have touched our hearts in an unimaginable way.

“Thank you for loving our boy. Kolby always had a way with touching the lives of whoever he met. His acts of kindness and caring was his gift of Aloha to friends and strangers alike. To everyone that reads this ... pass his Aloha on. So, how Kolby treated you, treat others in that same way ...In this you are continuing his legacy of Aloha. And you too can be like Kolby. Remember him and tell the world that #iamkolby.”

Advertisement

The accident occurred at 10:08 p.m. Saturday night, near the intersection of Seapoint Street and Pacific Coast Highway, Carson said. Aipa, critically injured, was taken to UCI Medical Center.

Young people stand in a somber group.
A crowd gathered for an impromptu memorial for Kolby Aipa at Huntington Beach’s Pier Plaza on Tuesday night.
(Ron Lyon Photo)

There have been no arrests but the investigation is ongoing, Carson said.

Police closed Pacific Coast Highway in both directions late Saturday night due to what they termed a “major traffic collision investigation.” Northbound lanes were closed at Seapoint Street, with southbound lanes closed at Warner Avenue.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe to support the Aipa family was set up by the Pai family, owners of Huntington Surf and Sport. As of Tuesday evening it had raised more than $61,000.

Aipa Surf is a surf apparel, surfboards and accessories company. Ben Aipa founded the brand in 1970.

Closeup of rows of candles at the edge of a concrete planter.
Candles are lighted in honor of Kolby Aipa at Huntington Beach Pier Plaza on Tuesday night.
(Ron Lyon Photo)

More to Read

CaliforniaOrange CountyObituaries
Matt Szabo

Matt Szabo covers the city of Huntington Beach and sports for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been working for L.A. Times Community News since 2006 and still loves talking to people about their hopes and dreams.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement