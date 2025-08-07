Grandson of SoCal surfing legend dies after e-bike accident

An impromptu memorial was held for Kolby Aipa on Tuesday night at Huntington Beach Pier Plaza.

The grandson of a celebrated Southern California surfboard builder died this week after being critically injured in an e-bike accident.

Huntington Beach resident Kolby Aipa, 20, died Tuesday. A spokesman for the city Police Department, Corbin Carson, said that Aipa was being towed by a car full of friends on Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday night when he lost control of his e-bike and was struck by the same car that had been towing him.

Aipa is the grandson of Ben Aipa, a member of the Surfing Walk of Fame and Surfers’ Hall of Fame who died in 2021 at the age of 78. Ben Aipa was a competitive surfer who became famous for shaping boards, inventing the surfboard swallow tail and adding the “sting,” a wing along the rail ahead of the tail, to make the board go faster.

Kolby Aipa had been on life support, but the family, which owns the Orange County company Aipa Surf, posted on social media Tuesday afternoon that he had died of his injuries.

“We are completely heartbroken,” read the statement posted to Aipa Surf. “We wanted to thank all the visitors, supporters, food deliveries, donations, flowers, cards, countless stories and photos his friends have shared with us, Drs and nurses that have taken care of our sweet boy. The H.B. community and everyone around the world have touched our hearts in an unimaginable way.

“Thank you for loving our boy. Kolby always had a way with touching the lives of whoever he met. His acts of kindness and caring was his gift of Aloha to friends and strangers alike. To everyone that reads this ... pass his Aloha on. So, how Kolby treated you, treat others in that same way ...In this you are continuing his legacy of Aloha. And you too can be like Kolby. Remember him and tell the world that #iamkolby.”

The accident occurred at 10:08 p.m. Saturday night, near the intersection of Seapoint Street and Pacific Coast Highway, Carson said. Aipa, critically injured, was taken to UCI Medical Center.

A crowd gathered for an impromptu memorial for Kolby Aipa at Huntington Beach’s Pier Plaza on Tuesday night. (Ron Lyon Photo)

There have been no arrests but the investigation is ongoing, Carson said.

Police closed Pacific Coast Highway in both directions late Saturday night due to what they termed a “major traffic collision investigation.” Northbound lanes were closed at Seapoint Street, with southbound lanes closed at Warner Avenue.

A GoFundMe to support the Aipa family was set up by the Pai family, owners of Huntington Surf and Sport. As of Tuesday evening it had raised more than $61,000.

Aipa Surf is a surf apparel, surfboards and accessories company. Ben Aipa founded the brand in 1970.