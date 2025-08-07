Man and woman found in car along Pacific Coast Highway were dead for several days, police say

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were found in a car near Point Mugu State Park on Wednesday evening.

The unidentified couple were found in a vehicle by a passerby around 7:40 p.m. along Pacific Coast Highway near Vista Point, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The Ventura County Fire Department received a call for two possible deceased patients, and a fire engine from Naval Base Ventura County was dispatched to determine if the two people in the car were dead, according to a spokesperson from county fire.

Investigators believe there is no immediate threat to the public and say this appears to be an isolated incident. The couple are believed to be in their 40s and had been dead for several days, according to the sheriff’s office. Video footage of the scene suggests the car is a dark-colored sedan.

The sedan was found in an area west of the state park’s boundary, according to a spokesperson with the California State Parks, and the investigation into the deaths is being lead by the Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit.