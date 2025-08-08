Walmart to pay $5.6 million to settle lawsuit alleging California shoppers were overcharged

A worker returns carts to a Walmart store in La Habra. The chain allegedly sold products that weighed less than what their labels described

Walmart has agreed to pay $5.6 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that the retail giant charged California customers prices that were higher than advertised, officials said.

“When someone brings an item to the register to be scanned, the price must be right,” Santa Clara County Dist. Atty. Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “They expect it. California expects it. My office expects it — and we will apply the law to make sure of it.”

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The chain allegedly sold products, including baked goods, produce and other prepared items, that weighed less than what their labels described, according to the district attorney’s office. That would violate California’s False Advertising and Unfair Competition laws, the lawsuit alleged.

As part of the settlement, Walmart will pay $5.5 million in civil penalties and agreed to ensure employees will be responsible for accurately weighing and pricing products in California stores, according to the district attorney’s statement.

The company will also pay $139,908 to cover the costs of investigations; Santa Clara County will receive $1.375 million.

The settlement covers claims brought by the Santa Clara County, San Diego County, San Bernardino County and Sonoma County district attorney offices, according to prosecutors.

In 2012, Walmart agreed to pay $2.1 million for allegedly overcharging customers in California and failing to comply with a 2008 judgment that required the company to resolve errors in pricing at checkout stands.