L.A. County fire captain faked work injury to collect insurance, prosecutors allege

Thomas Merryman, 45, has been charged with one felony count of insurance fraud, one felony count of false personation and two felony counts of forgery, prosecutors said.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department captain is facing felony charges following allegations that he faked a work injury and forged doctors’ notes to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars in disability payments, authorities said.

Thomas Merryman, 45, allegedly received more than $25,000 in insurance payments for a work injury that could not have taken place because he was not at work, according to the L.A. County district attorney’s office.

He allegedly submitted fake paperwork under the name of another fire captain and a physician to Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company, allowing him to claim long-term disability payments, prosecutors said.

Merryman, who is currently believed to live in Georgetown, Texas, has been charged with one felony count of insurance fraud, one felony count of false personation and two felony counts of forgery, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles on Sept. 9.

If convicted as charged, he faces up to five years in state prison, authorities said.

The statement from the district attorney’s office did not provide any additional information on Merryman’s history with the department, or his current employment status. According to Transparent California, an online database that tracks pay to public officials, a man of the same name and identified as a captain with L.A. County fire, received $178,466 in total pay and $112,687 in benefits in 2024.

“Fake disability claims will not be tolerated under my watch, especially by first responders charged with keeping our county safe,” L.A. County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in a statement. “False healthcare claims raise insurance premiums and make it more difficult for people with legitimate work injuries to claim benefits. My message to public servants who abuse the system is clear: We are watching you.”