Canyon fire more than 60% contained as firefighters make ‘good progress’

A Ventura County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop Friday on the hillside behind homes at Hasley Estates in Castaic.

The Canyon fire in Ventura County was 62% contained as of Sunday morning, with firefighters making “good progress” extinguishing the blaze, according to fire authorities.

The blaze has stopped growing at 5,370 acres since Friday as it burns near Castaic and the Los Angeles and Ventura County lines.

The fire broke out Thursday during a heat wave and has since destroyed seven structures. Three firefighters have been injured, including Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief James Agee, who was seriously injured when his pickup truck rolled over in the Romero Canyon area in Castaic in steep terrain.

Evacuation orders were lifted Friday for 2,700 residents.

As of Sunday morning, fire teams have continued to monitor the Canyon fire as hot temperatures and potential wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour remain.

Two homes were discovered destroyed Saturday, according to Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Andrew Dowd.

Some of the 1,100 firefighters working on the Canyon fire could be released to handle other incidents later today.

“We continue to remain vigilant. Monitoring, patrolling and ensuring the fire isn’t moving. Today’s mission is to really strengthen containment lines,” Dowd said.