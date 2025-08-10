Advertisement
California

Hate crime suspect arrested at UCLA after police find stolen posters, stun gun

View of Haines Hall at UCLA in Westwood.
A person was arrested in Haines Hall at UCLA after police found stolen posters honoring notable Black figures and other items.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Noah Goldberg staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Noah Goldberg
Staff Writer Follow

UCLA police arrested a suspect on burglary and weapons charges, the department announced Sunday morning.

The suspect was detained in Haines Hall on UCLA’s campus after police found stolen posters honoring African American figures, a stun gun, campus keys and other items, according to the department.

The suspect faces burglary and weapons charges with a potential hate crime enhancement.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was affiliated with the school, according to the police department.

Advertisement

Police also said the arrest was linked to “similar incidents under investigation since Feb 2025.”

Haines Hall is a lecture hall at UCLA. The building, which is located on the quad, is home to the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies Library and Media Center. UCLA’s sociology department is also in the building.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & Courts
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked on its breaking news team and has also written an array of offbeat enterprise stories. Before joining The Times in 2022, Goldberg worked in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News and as the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle. He graduated from Vassar College.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement