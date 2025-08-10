Hate crime suspect arrested at UCLA after police find stolen posters, stun gun

A person was arrested in Haines Hall at UCLA after police found stolen posters honoring notable Black figures and other items.

UCLA police arrested a suspect on burglary and weapons charges, the department announced Sunday morning.

The suspect was detained in Haines Hall on UCLA’s campus after police found stolen posters honoring African American figures, a stun gun, campus keys and other items, according to the department.

The suspect faces burglary and weapons charges with a potential hate crime enhancement.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was affiliated with the school, according to the police department.

Police also said the arrest was linked to “similar incidents under investigation since Feb 2025.”

Haines Hall is a lecture hall at UCLA. The building, which is located on the quad, is home to the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies Library and Media Center. UCLA’s sociology department is also in the building.