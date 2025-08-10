Advertisement
California

Let’s imagine a future that works for all of us

cityscape photo of Los Angeles in green and dark blue with stars, "Imagining a Future L.A."
(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; Photo via Getty Images)

Los Angeles knows how to weather a crisis — or two or three. Angelenos are tapping into that resilience, striving to build a city for everyone.

When L.A. Times staffers started to assemble a Future of L.A. project last year, we wondered which topics might deserve a deep dive. Housing? Transportation? Entertainment and popular culture?

Is L.A. broken, as some say, or could it become a model of urban sustainability? Or something in between?

That’s a lot to bite off in a sprawling metropolis with millions of people and thousands of opinions about how we might navigate the next few decades.

Then Los Angeles was beset by fire, and the Times staff did what it does best, swarming to cover the biggest news story in the city’s history. The future would have to wait.

But not for long.

As Angelenos mourned their dead and sought recovery assistance and cleared the debris of what used to be their homes, it became increasingly clear that the fires left L.A. with an imperative: to pause and think. So we asked an array of experts and our readers and ourselves: What can we —should we — do in the next 25 or 30 or40 years to make our city a sustainable and equitable home for everyone?

In these pages you will hear from community leaders about their hopes for Los Angeles, and read about how we might might build the housing we so desperately need. You’ll encounter a landscape architect who is helping to build “sponge cities” and whether they might be a solution for flooding problems in Southern California. You’ll learn about future possibilities for fire mitigation — and much more.

Times columnist Michael Hiltzik reminds us that Los Angeles and California are “the subject of unending curiosity for readers of history and current affairs. ... That has been true since the vision of a land of gold — El Dorado — drew the Spanish conquistadors to these shores.

“The world wishes to know what L.A. and California are, and where they are headed.”

So let’s imagine a future that works for all of us. It’s imperative.

— Alice Short

PART I

Crafting a blueprint for the 21st century

Photo illustration of Los Angeles cityscape in bright green lights with star graphics

California

Fast-forward 25 years: Sharing hopes and dreams for a future Los Angeles

After the devastation of the fires, are we ready to imagine a new Los Angeles, a city that takes everyone into account?

A man carries a box of groceries from a car in a driveway
Voices

Arellano: When the going gets tough for L.A., our city rallies like no other

L.A. is amazingly resilient — and nothing has proved this more than this year’s fires and immigration raids. We can — and will -— survive whatever happens next

Cyclist in new bike lane in downtown Culver City

California

How might you reconfigure L.A. so it’s a sustainable home for everyone?

We asked readers: How might you reconfigure the city so it is a sustainable home for everyone? Here are some of their answers

Part II

Truth, consequences and resolution

Photo illustration of a faucet with water dripping in the shape of California

Climate & Environment

Is Southern California prepared to avoid a ‘Day Zero’ water crisis?

Is Southern California prepared to avoid a ‘Day Zero’ water crisis? A look at the solutions that could shape our water future.

three old books from the Huntington Library on a dark blue background

California

Fires and floods have plagued L.A. forever; brilliant marketing lured millions of newcomers anyway

We’ve always had fires and floods, but brilliant marketing and a lot of hubris allowed Los Angeles to be conjured into existence

Bursting with trees, ponds, plants and bird life, Benjakitti Park has become a highlight for residents of Bangkok.

World & Nation

Should L.A. look to ‘sponge cities’ to solve its flooding problem?

L.A.’s water management system discards billions of gallons of rainwater that might be reused. Can ‘sponge cities’ help us?

An electric car gets a charge in San Pedro
Voices

Lopez: The state sets lofty goals in the name of a brighter future. What’s a vision and what’s a hallucination?

We have a habit of setting lofty goals and making grand promises in Los Angeles and in California. But what’s a vision and what’s a hallucination?

Along the Sonoma Coast at Gleason Beach, broken pipes and concrete lined the eroding shore in 2019.

Climate & Environment

Salvaging a crumbling California coastline required some radical thinking

For an eroding coastline reduced to broken concrete, responding to sea level rise has been a delicate exercise in compromise.

photo illustration of people dumping compost into a pile

Science & Medicine

The unsung solution for our waste crisis: Reuse

Recycling and composting get a lot of ink and attention when it comes to discussion about reducing waste. But reuse may be the unsung hero

The Sunshine Canyon Landfill is shown in November 2023.

Climate & Environment

Despite record amounts of trash, some Angelenos are optimistic we’ll dig our way out

Waste experts across Southern California believe we’ll figure out how to deal with trash by 2050 — by going back to basics and reducing and reusing what we buy.

Part III

Upping our housing game

An aerial black-and-white photo of Lakewood Park, a planned housing development

California

Will we ever get enough housing? The future holds promise

How can we achieve more and better housing? Denser neighborhoods. Smaller homes, some modular or printed in 3-D. Properties co-owned. ADUs sold separately.

Illustrated image of Reseda area with overlayed multi-housing buildings.

California

L.A. is under the gun to add housing units. The hard part? Where and how many

To solve its housing crisis Los Angeles must build. Here’s where:

PART IV

Rethinking our relationship with fire

Art Linfoot and Joyce Birdwell, whose Berry Creek home (shown in photo) was lost in the North Complex Fire in 2020, decided not to rebuild and moved into Joyce's condo in Irvine.
Voices

Chabria: #Strong is a recovery scam. California’s future demands something more

Here is a bit of wisdom that is too often lost in our conversations about urban fire: Sometimes, recovery is not rebuilding.

Michael Kovac on the deck of his Sycamore House in Pacific Palisades. He designed the house with sustainability in mind, and a fire suppression system in the back of the house sprayed fire retardant onto the vegetation.

California

Imagine fire-safe communities where residents can live and evacuate in record time

Can we really fortify our homes and our city against a fire storm? These experts offer some tips and some hope for the future

An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter, part of a new Calif. wildfire fighting technology

Climate & Environment

California’s wildfire moonshot: How new technology will defeat advancing flames

How will we fight fires in the future? With smart fire trucks and smart nozzles, uniforms with intelligent fabrics, and pilot-less helicopters — and lots of AI

Los Angeles, California-A post card of palm trees in front of Republic Pictures, North Hollywood. (Patt Morrison Collection)
Voices

Commentary: Prepare to say a frond farewell to Los Angeles’ palm trees

Palms are freeloader trees: They suck down water like camels, but give back barely enough leafiness to shade a Hula-Hoop.

PART V

Obsessed with L.A.

Harrison Ford as tough cop Rick Deckard in Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" in 1982 in Los Angeles

Television

Hollywood takes a wrecking ball to Los Angeles

Filmmakers seem to take a special pleasure in depicting an apocalyptic future for Los Angeles — how come?

Anthony Edwards in Miracle Mile.
Review

‘Miracle Mile’ depicts ‘the kind of apocalypse that L.A. people imagine’

“Miracle Mile” takes place in a city in the throes of chaos as Angelenos flee the threat of a nuclear strike.

Photo of a wildfire behind a highway sign reading Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles
Voices

Hiltzik: These nonfiction writers looked for the future of L.A. Did they find it?

For decades, nonfiction writers have imagined the future of Los Angeles. Did they get anything right?

Illustration of a figure shown from the rear. Floating books and fireflies surround the figure.

Books

A few slices of life from the future Los Angeles

Celebrated writers Ivy Pochoda, Steph Cha and Jonathan Lethem imagine the future lives of Angelenos in these works of speculative fiction.

Los Angeles view of highways at night with green stars

California

What if L.A.’s so-called flaws were underappreciated assets rather than liabilities?

L.A. could become a solar-powered, biodiversity-rich metropolis, redefining urban sustainability — and a blueprint for the 21st century

About this story

Project editor: Alice Short

Senior deputy design directors: Jim Cooke, Allison Hong

Times columnists and writers: Gustavo Arellano, Greg Braxton, Anita Chabria, Thomas Curwen, Liam Dillon, Jack Flemming, Michael Hiltzik, Kaitlyn Huamani, Ian James, Max Kim, Steve Lopez, Patt Morrison, Susanne Rust, Doug Smith, Hayley Smith, Rosanna Xia

Editor at large: Scott Kraft

Creative director: Amy King

Assistant managing editor: Ruthanne Salido

Executive director of photography: Kim Chapin

Photo editing: David Barreda, Kelvin Kuo

Times photographers: Jason Armond, Myung J. Chun, Gina Ferazzi, Christina House, Genaro Molina, Allen J. Schaben, Carlin Stiehl

Copy chief: Dave Bennett

Copy editors: David Bowman, Samantha Chung, Minh Dang, Rachel Dunn, Blake Hennon, June Hsu, Kevin Leung, Marina Levario, Gerard Lim, Hannah Ly, Laura Nott, Dwayne Rogers, Kevin Ueda

Illustrations: Derek Abella, Jim Cooke, Lorena Iñiguez Elebee

Cross Chancery typeface designed by Tiger Dingsun.

Data and graphics director: Hanna Sender

Data and graphics: Sean Greene, Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee, Vanessa Martinez

Audience engagement: Defne Karabatur, Seth Liss

Digital production: Beto Alvarez, Hunter Clauss, Lora Victorio

Additional production: Alex Tatusian

Contributors: Corie Brown, Carlo Ratti, John Rossant

Short stories: Steph Cha, Jonathan Lethem, Ivy Pochoda
