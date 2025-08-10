Advertisement
California

Police issue Amber Alert for three children last seen with their babysitter

Vehicles from the Inglewood Police Department in 2021.
The Inglewood Police Department is photographed Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Noah Goldberg staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Noah Goldberg
Police issued an Amber Alert Sunday for three missing Inglewood children who were last seen with their babysitter.

The Mamby children: Alona, 4; Meischon, 6; and Isabella, 8, were last seen on Friday at 7:30 p.m. with their babysitter Constance Franks on the 300 block of W. Hyde Park Boulevard in Inglewood, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

An Amber Alert issued on August 10, 20205.
An Amber Alert issued on August 10, 2025 for Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino Counties.
(Inglewood Police Department)
Alona and Isabella were wearing red “Winnie the Pooh” shirts, while Meischon was wearing a red “Spiderman” shirt.

Police said that Franks “possibly left on foot with the children in an unknown direction.”

The California Highway Patrol sent out the Amber Alert Sunday for “child abduction/taken.”

Franks, 55, was wearing a white tank top, tan dress and brown Uggs.

It was not clear what the circumstances surrounding the potential abduction were. Those with information of their whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact the IPD Watch Commander at (310) 412-5206.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked on its breaking news team and has also written an array of offbeat enterprise stories. Before joining The Times in 2022, Goldberg worked in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News and as the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle. He graduated from Vassar College.

