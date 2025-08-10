Police issue Amber Alert for three children last seen with their babysitter

Police issued an Amber Alert Sunday for three missing Inglewood children who were last seen with their babysitter.

The Mamby children: Alona, 4; Meischon, 6; and Isabella, 8, were last seen on Friday at 7:30 p.m. with their babysitter Constance Franks on the 300 block of W. Hyde Park Boulevard in Inglewood, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

An Amber Alert issued on August 10, 2025 for Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino Counties. (Inglewood Police Department)

Advertisement

Alona and Isabella were wearing red “Winnie the Pooh” shirts, while Meischon was wearing a red “Spiderman” shirt.

Police said that Franks “possibly left on foot with the children in an unknown direction.”

The California Highway Patrol sent out the Amber Alert Sunday for “child abduction/taken.”

Franks, 55, was wearing a white tank top, tan dress and brown Uggs.

It was not clear what the circumstances surrounding the potential abduction were. Those with information of their whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact the IPD Watch Commander at (310) 412-5206.