Your morning catch-up: hopes and dreams for a future L.A., how AI is transforming San Francisco and more big stories
Tire breaks free from SoCal big rig, smashes through car windshield, killing driver

Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
Deputy Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow

A driver was killed Monday morning following a crash on the 60 freeway in Pomona.

A tire from a big rig came loose in traffic and smashed through the windshield of a white sedan in the eastbound lanes, fatally striking the driver, according to KABC. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. near the South Garey Avenue offramp, according to logs from the California Highway Patrol.

Video from the scene showed firefighters working on the wreckage of a white sedan. The driver-side windshield was shattered and a loose tire was nearby.

All lanes of the eastbound 60 freeway were temporarily shut down, CHP logs show. Lanes began to reopen by 4 a.m.

Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

