Tire breaks free from SoCal big rig, smashes through car windshield, killing driver
A driver was killed Monday morning following a crash on the 60 freeway in Pomona.
A tire from a big rig came loose in traffic and smashed through the windshield of a white sedan in the eastbound lanes, fatally striking the driver, according to KABC. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. near the South Garey Avenue offramp, according to logs from the California Highway Patrol.
Video from the scene showed firefighters working on the wreckage of a white sedan. The driver-side windshield was shattered and a loose tire was nearby.
All lanes of the eastbound 60 freeway were temporarily shut down, CHP logs show. Lanes began to reopen by 4 a.m.
