4 arrested in break-in at Brad Pitt’s home, other residences, sources say

Police investigate at the Los Feliz home of Brad Pitt on June 26 after it was burglarized while the actor was overseas.

Four people have been arrested in a series of burglaries that included the home of actor Brad Pitt, law enforcement sources told The Times.

The suspects were arrested in a series of burglaries across Los Angeles — some of which targeted celebrities, including the Los Feliz home of Pitt, according to two law enforcement sources. Los Angeles police said the arrests were made in the 77th Division in South L.A. on Thursday evening.

Pitt’s home was broken into June 25 while the movie star was away promoting his new film “F1: The Movie.”

Los Angeles police officials said a break-in at a home occurred around 10:30 that night.

At least three suspects scaled the security fence at Pitt’s house and smashed a window before entering, making “a real mess” and stealing some items, according to sources who were not authorized to discuss the case.

Pitt’s possessions were tossed and overturned as the thieves “had gone through looking for what they could take of value,” said one source familiar with the crime.

Pitt’s Midcentury Modern home, dubbed the Steel House, is one of several owned by the movie star. He was in London at the time for the European premiere of “F1.”

His is one of several celebrity homes recently burglarized, alongside those of soccer star Olivier Giroud, actor Nicole Kidman and Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

