DWP declares water safe to drink in West Valley, urges residents to flush pipes
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power lifted a “boil water” notice Tuesday afternoon for Granada Hills and Porter Ranch, ending a weeklong episode that saw residents’ taps run dry or slow to a trickle.
The DWP urged residents to flush out all water pipes and appliances before using the water.
About 9,200 households in the western San Fernando Valley were affected by a water service outage that started last week after DWP workers discovered a faulty valve, according to the agency.
The valve, which was installed in 1967 and located 20 feet underground, was stuck in a nearly closed position and could not be opened, which impeded the flow of water.
Reaching the valve was complicated by a nearby fiber-optic cable, a high-pressure gas line and an oil line, according to the DWP.
On Monday morning, the water flow resumed, but a boil water notice remained in place.
DWP’s chief executive and chief engineer, Janisse Quiñones, thanked the public for their “cooperation and patience” in a statement Tuesday.
The DWP said in a news release that those customers affected by the “boil water” notice would receive a $20 credit.
The agency has a long list of recommendations, including flushing out any stagnant water by running outside plumbing; running all indoor cold-water faucets for five minutes or until the water is clear and the temperature is constant; and draining hot water tanks to remove sediment and then running hot water faucets.
In addition, customers who have a water dispenser on their refrigerator should flush the device or five minutes; make and discard three batches of ice cubes and clean the ice bin with a disinfectant.
They should also clean and disinfect aerators and screens on faucets, shower heads and fixtures; run empty dishwashers and washing machines once on the rinse cycle; replace all filters and reset all water devices from “bypass mode”; replace pre-filters for reverse osmosis units; and run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.
