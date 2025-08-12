Advertisement
California

DWP declares water safe to drink in West Valley, urges residents to flush pipes

Consuelo Hayden was among thousands of Porter Ranch residents affected by a major water service outage that started Aug. 5.
By Dakota Smith
  • Residents can drink tap water in the western San Fernando Valley nearly a week after a valve buried 20 feet underground broke during repair work.
  • The DWP urged customers to run faucets, make and discard ice and take other precautions.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power lifted a “boil water” notice Tuesday afternoon for Granada Hills and Porter Ranch, ending a weeklong episode that saw residents’ taps run dry or slow to a trickle.

The DWP urged residents to flush out all water pipes and appliances before using the water.

About 9,200 households in the western San Fernando Valley were affected by a water service outage that started last week after DWP workers discovered a faulty valve, according to the agency.

The valve, which was installed in 1967 and located 20 feet underground, was stuck in a nearly closed position and could not be opened, which impeded the flow of water.

Reaching the valve was complicated by a nearby fiber-optic cable, a high-pressure gas line and an oil line, according to the DWP.

On Monday morning, the water flow resumed, but a boil water notice remained in place.

Workers in coveralls do work on a large-diameter pipe.
Crews weld a new valve to a water pipe over the weekend. Repairs were completed and the water for thousands of customers was found safe to drink.
DWP’s chief executive and chief engineer, Janisse Quiñones, thanked the public for their “cooperation and patience” in a statement Tuesday.

The DWP said in a news release that those customers affected by the “boil water” notice would receive a $20 credit.

The agency has a long list of recommendations, including flushing out any stagnant water by running outside plumbing; running all indoor cold-water faucets for five minutes or until the water is clear and the temperature is constant; and draining hot water tanks to remove sediment and then running hot water faucets.

In addition, customers who have a water dispenser on their refrigerator should flush the device or five minutes; make and discard three batches of ice cubes and clean the ice bin with a disinfectant.

They should also clean and disinfect aerators and screens on faucets, shower heads and fixtures; run empty dishwashers and washing machines once on the rinse cycle; replace all filters and reset all water devices from “bypass mode”; replace pre-filters for reverse osmosis units; and run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

