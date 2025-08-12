She was killed while walking to her car, family says. Man, arrested weeks later, is free on bail

Police investigate the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Hollywood on June 29.

A suspect arrested in the fatal hit-and-run killing of a woman in Hollywood in late June had his arraignment pushed back months Tuesday morning and is free on bail.

Davontay Robins, 30, was in Los Angeles Superior Court for his arraignment following his July 22 arrest.

Erika “Tilly” Edwards was killed around 9 p.m. June 29; she had just finished performing at a nearby fundraiser, her husband wrote on Instagram. Kris Edwards was mourning the loss of his wife after they “just bought a house ... to grow our family. We wanted to have kids and we were taking the next step to make a home. And now that’s all gone.”

Kris’ sister Andrea Edwards wrote on a GoFundMe that Edwards was walking back to her parked car when she was struck by a black Mercedes G-Wagon.

Robins was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, felony hit-and-run driving resulting in death, and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license due to a previous DUI, in the death of the 37-year-old Hollywood resident.

Robins posted bail, listed at $50,000.

His arraignment was continued to Oct. 16, according to the L.A. County district attorney’s office.

Kris Edwards told CBS News outside court on Tuesday, flanked by family and friends, that he was “surprised that he was out on bail and that his bail was set so low.”

“It cost me more to bury her than it did for him to get out,” he said. “Explain that to me.

Robins was arrested in Hollywood, only a couple of miles from the scene of the incident.

He is charged with striking and killing Edwards near the intersection of West Sunset Boulevard between North Gardner Street and North Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood.

He fled the scene and was arrested nearly a month later as police detectives reviewed security footage to identify the driver.

Los Angeles police believe speed may have been a factor in the slaying.

They impounded Robins’ G-Wagon, which according to CBS was found in a body shop with some damaged parts already swapped out.