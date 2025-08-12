Torrance postal worker stole mail to buy a Rolex, vacation in Aruba and Turks and Caicos, feds say

U.S. Postal Service trucks outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill. The number of robberies of postal carriers grew again in 2023 and the number of injuries nearly doubled, even as the U.S. Postal Service launched a crackdown addressing postal crime.

A former U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Torrance has pleaded guilty to stealing credit and debit cards and checks from the mail and flaunting her spending on luxury goods and vacations on Instagram, federal officials announced.

Mary Ann Magdamit, 31, of Carson, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to a U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California news release. Magdamit has been in federal custody since July 1 and previously worked as a letter carrier at the Torrance Main Post Office.

Between 2022 and July 2025, Magdamit allegedly stole mail containing checks, personal identifying information and debit and credit cards before activating the cards online and using them to make purchases, according to her plea agreement and court documents. She also allegedly sold some of the stolen cards to her co-conspirators.

Magdamit allegedly had her co-conspirators cash the stolen checks, usually by using fake identity documents, according to the release. She also posted photos of her vacations and luxury goods, including a Rolex watch and stacks of hundred dollar bills, on Instagram.

In December 2024, law enforcement searched Magdamit’s apartment and found more than 130 stolen credit and debit cards, 16 U.S. Depatment of Treasury checks and an unserialized Glock-clone handgun, also known as a “ghost gun,” which was loaded with a 27-round extended magazine, according to the release. Prosecutors say she used the stolen goods to buy luxury goods and fund vacations to Turks and Caicos and Aruba.

Despite the visit from law enforcement in December, prosecutors say Magdamit continued to make purchases with victims’ credit cards which led to her arrest last month, according to the release. A second search of her apartment resulted in the discovery of more stolen credit cards.

Magdamit has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Oct. 27 and faces up to 30 years in federal prison if convicted.