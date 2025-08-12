Manhunt for Washington murder suspect reaches Southern California after car found in Calabasas

An image of Alexander Lee Rogers, who is wanted in a fatal stabbing Aug. 5 in Longview, Wash.

A murder suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Washington state could be hiding in Southern California, authorities said.

Officials on Monday reported that a black BMW linked to Alexander Lee Rogers, 51, was found in Calabasas. Rogers was identified last week as the suspect in an Aug. 5 stabbing that killed one and critically wounded another in Cowlitz County, Wash. He’s now been eluding authorities for a week.

His vehicle was found unoccupied in the 23000 block of Calabasas Road, and deputies warned that Rogers could still be in the area. Police in Longview, Wash., said that there’s also video evidence of Rogers in the greater Los Angeles area.

Advertisement

The Longview Police Department in Cowlitz County, Wash., said Rogers is wanted in the Aug. 5 stabbing of two people — Dawn Peters, 64, and Andrew Peters, 73. Dawn Peters died from her wounds and Andrew Peters was critically injured but survived, according to Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew. Rogers is wanted on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Officials had requested help locating Rogers, but warned residents he was considered armed and dangerous.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared images of the suspect and asked that anyone who spots him to “not approach or attempt to contact” him, but call 911.