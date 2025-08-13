A Big Bear church was headquarters of an illegal psychedelic mushroom business, authorities say

A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a pop-up cannabis market in Los Angeles on Monday, May 6, 2019. A Big Bear man was arrested for allegedly selling psilocybin mushrooms from a church last week.

A Big Bear man was arrested last week for allegedly operating an illegal psychedelic mushroom business out of a church in Big Bear Lake, according to authorities.

On Saturday, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in Big Bear executed a search warrant at Jah Healing Cannabis Church, located in the 40700 block of Village Drive, in response to complaints from citizens, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

As deputies executed the warrant, they found about three ounces of psychedelic mushrooms on 48-year-old Christopher Tindall, who was described in the release as the owner of the “mushroom sales shop,” according to the release. They arrested Tindall on suspicion of illegal sales of psilocybin mushrooms, which is a felony.

Advertisement

Tindall was booked into Big Bear jail and released on bond, according to authorities. He was scheduled to be arraigned at the San Bernardino County Superior Court yesterday at 8 a.m.

In 2022, the church, which considers cannabis its sacrament, was permanently shut down by San Bernardino County authorities due to claims that the church functions as an illegal dispensary. The church has vowed to continue the legal fight in state Supreme Court.