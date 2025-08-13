Advertisement
California

A Big Bear church was headquarters of an illegal psychedelic mushroom business, authorities say

A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a pop-up cannabis market in Los Angeles on Monday, May 6, 2019.
A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a pop-up cannabis market in Los Angeles on Monday, May 6, 2019. A Big Bear man was arrested for allegedly selling psilocybin mushrooms from a church last week.
(Richard Vogel / Associated Press)
Summer Lin.
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

A Big Bear man was arrested last week for allegedly operating an illegal psychedelic mushroom business out of a church in Big Bear Lake, according to authorities.

On Saturday, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in Big Bear executed a search warrant at Jah Healing Cannabis Church, located in the 40700 block of Village Drive, in response to complaints from citizens, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

As deputies executed the warrant, they found about three ounces of psychedelic mushrooms on 48-year-old Christopher Tindall, who was described in the release as the owner of the “mushroom sales shop,” according to the release. They arrested Tindall on suspicion of illegal sales of psilocybin mushrooms, which is a felony.

Advertisement

Tindall was booked into Big Bear jail and released on bond, according to authorities. He was scheduled to be arraigned at the San Bernardino County Superior Court yesterday at 8 a.m.

In 2022, the church, which considers cannabis its sacrament, was permanently shut down by San Bernardino County authorities due to claims that the church functions as an illegal dispensary. The church has vowed to continue the legal fight in state Supreme Court.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: The Fire Trucks That Didn’t Come

    Nineteen people died in the Eaton Fire, mostly in west Altadena. An LA Times investigation found evacuation warnings were late & only one fire truck was present as flames hit homes. Reporter Rebecca Ellis looked into what happened and why.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Tom Girardi = Madison’s Roman Empire

    Madison McGhee is joined by LA Times Investigative reporter Harriet Ryan to give us an update on Tom Girardi’s recent jail sentencing and the plan for distributing the defrauded money to his victims.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: The Salton Sea Problem

    In this Rabbit Hole bonus episode, Sammy Roth and JB Hamby discuss how the dying Salton Sea — California’s largest lake, and a source of air pollution in the Imperial Valley — complicates efforts to save the Colorado River.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement