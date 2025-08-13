When it comes to watching shooting stars, California is your best bet, oddsmakers say

A time-lapse exposure at Joshua Tree National Park shows star trails in the northern sky in June 2020.

When it comes to exploring the wonders of the night sky, sports betting touts are hardly considered astronomical authorities.

Perhaps that’s why a recent ranking by the betting website Action Network has some local astronomers scratching their heads over a decision to name California the best state in the nation to stargaze.

By the website’s calculation, California topped the list of states, with Colorado, Oregon, Utah and New Mexico following closely behind.

“The Action Network has analyzed sky visibility, elevation, historical meteor activity, and astronomical infrastructure to compile a ranked list of the best states for witnessing celestial events,” the website announced.

Although professional astronomers acknowledge that California is an ideal location for star parties, they said the list has its flaws.

“The ranking of those places doesn’t necessarily make any sense at all and is probably based on a variety of assumptions, maybe some judgment involved about which of those states have more dark sky territory and accessibility,” said Ed Krupp, director of the Griffith Observatory.

Experts also took issue with the ranking’s focus on the states with the highest chances of spotting an asteroid, since you can’t actually see an asteroid with the naked eye from anywhere.

A view of the Milky Way over tufas at Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve last month. (Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu via Getty Images)

An asteroid is a small rocky object that can be so dim and faint you would need a telescope and know how to operate it to locate the object, said Bob Stephens, an amateur astronomer with the Riverside Astronomical Society.

“Some asteroids could be seen telescopically, even in the Los Angeles area, if you have an instrument that is large enough to do it,” Krupp said.

Despite doubts about the website’s methodology for picking the best stargazing state, California experts do agree there are plenty of areas within the state that allow people to enjoy a variety of cosmic events.

The Golden State — along with the others — has large areas of wilderness that are far enough away from city light pollution to view certain cosmic events.

But getting away from city lights isn’t always a solution.

Krupp said the observatory was inundated with questions about how to view the Perseid meteor shower, which peaked overnight and early Wednesday.

Unfortunately, a nearly full moon for Southern California spectators made it very difficult to see shooting stars.

Even so, the general guidance Krupp shared is to “get out of town” and go somewhere high that’s clear of light pollution.

There are five internationally recognized Dark Sky Places in California, all in the southern part of the state, according to Dark Sky International, an organization that works to combat light pollution.

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Joshua Tree National Park and Death Valley National Park have been designated Dark Sky Parks, possessing “exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment,” according to the organization.

Julian and Borrego Springs are considered Dark Sky Communities, which were designated as such after showing “exceptional dedication to the preservation of the night sky through the implementation and enforcement of a quality outdoor lighting ordinance, dark sky education and citizen support.”

Getting the best view depends on what you want to see.

If you’re interested in meteors, you want to have a darker, less polluted location so that you can enjoy them more, Stephens said. If you’re interested in seeing galaxies and clusters, it does benefit you to go to Dark Sky areas; you don’t absolutely have to, but they’ll be more spectacular in those designated areas.

“There’s inexpensive robotic telescopes that can be operated from anywhere that can show you a lot, but I hesitate to tell people to start there because you spend $500 and then you lose the interest and it sits in a closet,” Stephens said.

Enjoying cosmic events can be as easy as heading to your local observatory.

You can observe double stars and clusters at star parties up on the lawn at the Griffith Observatory, he said.

There are plenty of astronomical societies across California that are hosting star parties or outreach events.

“Every month our local club goes down to the local shopping center under the parking lot lights to show people the moon, planets and some of the brighter clusters,” Stephens said. “Ultimately astronomy is a social event, so it’s best done with other people.”