3,500 birds have to be euthanized following massive SoCal cockfighting bust, officials say

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Rural Crimes Task Force conducted a six-week operation named “Crowing Rooster” to combat cockfighting in the region.

Authorities arrested 56 people and seized 3,500 birds, as well as firearms and drug paraphernalia, during a multi-week cockfighting investigation in San Bernardino County, officials said.

The operation, dubbed “Crowing Rooster,” ran from June 14 to Aug. 1 and entailed 26 search warrants served at locations throughout the county, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Those arrested range in age from 16 to 73 years old, authorities said. Many live in San Bernardino County, but some are residents of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Camarillo.

Of the 56 people arrested, 10 have been charged with a felony. The others have been charged with misdeameanor crimes that include animal cruelty, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The 3,500 cockfighting birds found throughout the course of the investigation were relinquished to animal care services and euthanized, said Francis Delapaz, spokesperson for the county Department of Public Health.

“Due to their breeding and conditioning for fighting, they could not be safely rehabilitated or rehomed,” Delapaz said. “This difficult decision was made in accordance with state law and animal welfare guidelines to prevent further suffering and ensure community safety.”

Investigators also seized more than $259,000 in cash and recovered 12 firearms — including three “ghost guns.” They also seized 12 ounces of cocaine, 11.5 ounces of methamphetamine, and 6 grams of fentanyl with a street value of about $11,000, authorities said.

“Cockfighting is always bound up with other illicit activities, including unregulated gambling, illegal possession of firearms, narcotics trafficking, money laundering and public corruption,” Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, said in a statement. “When a sheriff’s office busts an animal-fighting enterprise, the law enforcement team stops a larger crime wave in the community.”

However, he said the organization believes California’s penalties for cockfighting crimes aren’t enough to deter ongoing illegal operations.

At the state level, Assemblymember Chris Rogers (D-Santa Rosa) has introduced Assembly Bill 928, the Cockfighting Cruelty Act, which would penalize anyone who maintains more than three roosters per acre, or 25 total on a property. The measure would exempt commercial poultry operations, poultry hobbyists, schools, animal agencies and Future Farmers of America and 4H projects.

“Crowing Rooster” is the latest cockfighting bust in the Inland Empire.

Earlier this month, federal authorities arrested and charged four Inland Empire residents for their alleged involvement in an illicit animal fighting venture.

The men allegedly ran elaborate cockfighting events out of a San Bernardino County residence that at times drew crowds of more than 100 spectators and gamblers.

Authorities say that attendees paid $20 to park at a lot less than a mile from the property and were shuttled to the home. They also paid another fee to enter.

Sheriff’s deputies also broke up an operation in a semi-rural compound near Victorville that had more than 300 spectators in attendance in January, LAist reported.

At least 92 birds were seized from that operation and 47 people were arrested, the outlet reported.