California

SoCal police officer accused of on-duty sexual assaults

Los Angeles Times summer 2025 intern Annie Goodykoontz
By Annie Goodykoontz
A Menifee police officer has been arrested on suspicion of committing sexual assault while on duty, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The Menifee Police Department received a complaint alleging sexual assault against one of its officers, spurring a preliminary investigation that pointed to 32-year-old Officer Juan Pesina.

Pesina allegedly committed sexual assault during an on-duty investigation. There were other on-duty assaults, as well as alleged off-duty incidents, in 2023 and 2024, according to investigators. It was not clear how long Pesina was employed by the Menifee Police Department.

He faces charges including rape, sodomy and forced oral copulation, according to officials.

A mugshot of a dark-haired man.
Juan Pesina was arrested Tuesday in Murrieta.
(Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

After its preliminary investigation of Pesina, Menifee police notified the sheriff’s special victims unit, asking them for help in conducting “an impartial and independent investigation,” Police Chief Chris Karper said in a video posted by the Police Department.

Authorities arrested the officer Tuesday at a courthouse in Murietta, the release said. After being made aware of the allegations, the Sheriff’s Department said, officers used a search warrant to comb through his Menifee residence and his workplace and found further evidence supporting the charges.

“While we are deeply disappointed in this individual’s actions, they do not reflect the values, integrity or professionalism of the Menifee Police Department, its leadership or the officers who serve this community with honor everyday,” Karper said. “We understand the impact that this news may have on public trust. Let me assure you, we are committed to accountability, both externally and within our own ranks.”

The case is still under investigation, and authorities believe there could be more victims.

Those who have any information are urged to contact investigator J. Andrade at (951) 955-1701 or dispatch at (951) 776-1099.

CaliforniaCrime & Courts
Annie Goodykoontz

Annie Goodykoontz is a Fast Break intern for the Los Angeles Times. She is a rising junior at the University of Missouri at Columbia, where she spent her last year as editor in chief of the student paper, the Maneater. Previously, Goodykoontz was a breaking news intern at the Arizona Republic, where she covered everything from rattlesnake bites to extreme heat patterns.

More From the Los Angeles Times

