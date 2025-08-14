An L.A. high school senior was walking his dog. Then ICE agents grabbed him

Benjamin Guerrero-Cruz, 18, was arrested by immigration officers while walking his dog in Van Nuys last week.

Benjamin Marcelo Guerrero-Cruz was walking his family’s dog in Van Nuys on a recent morning when he was taken into custody by federal immigration officials, according to authorities and published reports.

Guerrero-Cruz, who turned 18 this month, was set to start his senior year at Reseda Charter High School on Thursday, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support his family and legal fees. Instead, he’s being held in Department of Homeland Security custody pending removal from the United States, the agency confirmed in a statement to KTLA-TV.

“Benjamin Guerrero-Cruz, an illegal alien from Chile, overstayed his visa by more than two years, abusing the Visa Waiver Program under which he entered the United States, which required him to depart the United States on March 15, 2023,” the statement read.

Advertisement

The department did not immediately respond to an email from The Times for further comment.

Benjamin Guerrero-Cruz was taken into custody by immigration officials and is being held pending removal, according to the Department of Homeland Security. (Rita Silva)

When he was taken into custody Friday morning, immigration agents tied his dog to a tree and then unclipped his collar, allowing the animal to run loose on Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the GoFundMe page.

Advertisement

“He is more than just a student — he is a devoted son, a caring brother, a loyal friend, and a valued member of our community. He carries a tremendous amount of responsibility at home, helping care for his five-month-old twin brothers and his six-year-old brother. He is a good student, with a kind heart, who has always stepped up for his family,” according to the GoFundMe page.

Los Angeles Unified School District Supt. Alberto Carvalho said during a news conference Thursday that he spoke to the boy’s mother, who described the dismal conditions her son is facing in custody. She said her son was in a small holding area filled with 40 men, most much older than her son.

“He is 18 years old, but he’s a kid. He has not been exposed to anything in his life,” Carvalho said, recounting his discussion with Guerrero-Cruz’s mother. “He drinks water once a day. The food is insufficient. Mom said that there was not enough room for everybody to sit or lie down at the same time.”

Advertisement

During their conversation, Carvalho said, she “was having difficulty holding back tears. She was crying with every word that came out of her mouth.”

A friend of Guerrero-Cruz’s, identified as Ronny C., said in a statement that the young man’s soccer team was devastated by his sudden disappearance.

“On the field, he was rock-solid—always showed up, worked hard, and could be counted on week after week. Off the field, he was just as reliable: kind, respectful, and someone who lifted up the people around him. He brought consistency, heart, and a quiet strength that made the team better in every way,” Ronny C. said.

Guerrero-Cruz’s arrest comes amid already heightened fears among Los Angeles students and parents over whether they might be targeted by immigration officials while traveling to or from school.

A person with knowledge of Guerrero-Cruz’s situation who declined to be named for fear of reprisal confirmed that he attended the high school in Reseda for his junior year. The person added that teachers are working to “make sure all students feel safe” despite the ongoing raids.

Agents have already focused enforcement efforts at LAUSD schools at least twice since the Trump administration launched raids targeting undocumented immigrants this year.

Advertisement

In April, immigration agents attempted to enter two elementary schools seeking information about several students but were turned away by administrators.

On Monday, federal agents reportedly drew their guns on and handcuffed a 15-year-old boy with disabilities outside Arleta High School. Federal officials said they were looking to apprehend a suspected MS-13 gang member and instead took the person’s cousin by mistake. The teen was ultimately released.

Carvalho has called for limits on immigration enforcement near schools, saying it impedes student learning.

“When children witness peers, parents, or other individuals detained, the image is not easily erased,” Carvalho said in a statement Monday. “These moments imprint on young minds, distracting them from academic lessons and replacing intellectual curiosity with worry.”

Staff writers Melissa Gomez and Malia Mendez contributed to this report