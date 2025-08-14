Advertisement
California

Brush fire next to 5 freeway triggers evacuation warnings and freeway closures in L.A. County

Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
Deputy Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow

Several lanes of the 5 freeway were shutdown in the Canoga Pass Thursday morning after a brush fire broke out in the hills next to the 5 freeway.

The King fire began east of the 5 freeway just after 1 a.m. north of Pyramid Lake near Smokey Bear Road and grew to 400 acres before sunrise, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was 5% contained by 6 a.m., according to a social media post from the department.

Authorities have closed the on and offramps at Smokey Bear and Vista del Lago roads in both directions and closed Old Ridge Route from Lake Hughes to Templin.

The California Highway Patrol were also closing lanes along the freeway as firefighters battled the blaze. All lanes were temporarily shut down at one point, according to CHP incident logs. Several lanes near Smokey Bear Road were closed as of 6:30 a.m.

Evacuation warnings were issued for areas around Hungry Valley, Paradise Ranch and Gorman.

Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

