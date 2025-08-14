Advertisement
California

Man fleeing Home Depot immigration raid is hit and killed by a car on the 210 Freeway

The outside of a Home Depot.
A Monrovia Home Depot was the site of an immigration raid on Thursday. A man fleeing the raid was killed on a nearby freeway, a city official said.
(Google Maps)
By Jenny Jarvie
National Correspondent

A man was hit and killed on the 210 Freeway on Thursday as he tried to flee federal agents raiding a Home Depot in Monrovia.

Monrovia City Manager Dylan Feik confirmed Thursday afternoon that the man died at an area hospital.

At 9:43 a.m., the Monrovia Police Department received reports of immigration agents approaching Home Depot. An officer observed possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducting enforcement activities at the site, according to Feik.

As workers scrambled away from the agents, one person fled the hardware store on foot and entered the eastbound 210 Freeway.

Just a few minutes later, Monrovia Fire & Rescue responded to a call of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Feik said in a statement that the city of Monrovia did not have any information on the federal immigration operation.

“There is no ongoing ICE activity reported in Monrovia at this time, and the City has not received any communication or information from ICE,” he said in a statement.

Palmira Figueroa, director of communications for the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, said 13 people were detained in the raid.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

CaliforniaBreaking NewsImmigration & the Border
Jenny Jarvie

Jenny Jarvie is a national correspondent for the Los Angeles Times based in Atlanta.

