Advertisement
California

Man trapped behind a California waterfall for two days rescued “alive and well,” officials say

Tulare County Sheriff's Office Rescue Team Saves Man Trapped Behind Waterfall for two Days

Ryan Wardwell, 46, was trapped behind a waterfall for more than two days in the Sequoia National Forest before being rescued by deputies who rapelled to him from a helicopter, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
(Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)
Los Angeles Times summer 2025 intern Annie Goodykoontz
By Annie Goodykoontz
Follow

A man trapped behind a waterfall for more than two days in the Sequoia National Forest was rescued by deputies who rapelled to him from a helicopter, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

In a video the office posted to social media on Wednesday, one deputy is seen being lowered from a helicopter into a nook behind the cascading waterfall on the Seven Teacups Trail to reach 46-year-old Ryan Wardwell of Long Beach.

Wardwell embarked on the trail Sunday morning to rappel the waterfalls but was reported missing on Monday. He was last seen at the top of the waterfalls on Sunday evening, near the North Fork of the Kern River.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office identified Wardwell’s location using cameras and infrared technology attached to aircraft and devised a rescue plan to retrieve him by dawn the next morning.

VIDEO | 01:05
Rescuers pull man from behind waterfall in California forest

A Long Beach man became trapped while rappelling amid waterfalls in the Sequoia National Forest, according to officials.

On Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office sent their search and rescue team as well as their swift-water dive team to the location. Using a drone, they found Wardwell behind the waterfall, alive and well, the office said. A helicopter from the California Highway Patrol was sent to the scene, and Wardwell was pulled out of the waterfall.

Advertisement

Authorities said he was then flown to a landing zone nearby and treated for minor injuries and dehydration. He reunited with his family, who were also at the landing zone.

Wardwell told authorities that he had come off of his rappel lines and got trapped behind the waterfall because of the intense river flow.

“The TCSO Emergency Services Division reminds the public to always be aware of their environment and capabilities, especially when navigating white water rivers,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

Advertisement

The Seven Teacups Trail, about 4 miles long, is known for its continuous, cascading pools that resemble teacups. The trail runs along Dry Meadow Creek, which flows into the Kern River. Hiking blogs describe the trail as challenging and potentially dangerous if unprepared. It can’t be completed solely by foot, and hikers need rope and equipment to rappel down the canyon and on their way back up.

The American Canyoneering Assn. rates the Seven Teacups as Class 3C, which means it has flowing water with strong currents and requires intermediate technical skills.

Last August, three hikers drowned while swimming in a whirlpool that unexpectedly formed at the end of the same trail.

More to Read

California
Annie Goodykoontz

Annie Goodykoontz is a Fast Break intern for the Los Angeles Times. She is a rising junior at the University of Missouri at Columbia, where she spent her last year as editor in chief of the student paper, the Maneater. Previously, Goodykoontz was a breaking news intern at the Arizona Republic, where she covered everything from rattlesnake bites to extreme heat patterns.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: The Fire Trucks That Didn’t Come

    Nineteen people died in the Eaton Fire, mostly in west Altadena. An LA Times investigation found evacuation warnings were late & only one fire truck was present as flames hit homes. Reporter Rebecca Ellis looked into what happened and why.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Tom Girardi = Madison’s Roman Empire

    Madison McGhee is joined by LA Times Investigative reporter Harriet Ryan to give us an update on Tom Girardi’s recent jail sentencing and the plan for distributing the defrauded money to his victims.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: The Colorado Plateau at a Crossroads

    Environmental journalist Jonathan P. Thompson joins Sammy Roth to discuss the future of the Colorado River, the state of America’s public lands, and the myths surrounding the West’s natural resources.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement