Foul play a possibility in case of missing Yucaipa infant as authorities’ search continues

Foul play cannot be ruled out in the disappearance of an infant from Yucaipa who was last seen in the parking lot of a sporting goods store there, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

The child, 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro, disappeared on Thursday after his mother, Rebecca Haro, said she was assaulted by an unknown man while changing her son’s diaper, the department said.

Haro said she was rendered unconscious. When she awoke, her son was gone, she told investigators. Deputies were not able to locate the baby in a search of the area.

Advertisement

The department said that when investigators confronted Haro about inconsistencies in her initial statement, she “declined to continue with the interview.”

“At this point in the investigation, investigators are unable to rule out foul play in the disappearance of Emmanuel,” said the department, which also interviewed the boy’s father, Jake Haro.

In an interview with KTLA on Friday, Rebecca Haro, who had a black eye, pleaded for the return of her son. She said that she had planned to go to the Big 5 Sporting Goods store Thursday evening to buy a mouth guard for her older son.

Advertisement

“If you know anything, please come forward or take him to the cops,” she said. “Please come and bring my son back. I’m begging you.”

The child was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie; he has brown hair, brown eyes and is cross-eyed, KTLA reported.

“Whoever took my son, please return him,” Jake Haro told KTLA. “We just want him back. We won’t do anything to you. Just give us our son. Keep him safe, don’t hurt him, make sure you feed him and change him.”

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the San Bernardino sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.