16-year-old boy fatally shot at Covina house party

By Tyrone Beason
A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot at a house party in Covina Saturday night, police said.

Covina police officers responded to the 600 block of East Camellia Drive at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots. A large crowd of partygoers was gathered in the street, and the officers requested backup from the Glendora, West Covina and Azusa police to help disperse the crowd and contain the crime scene, police said.

Witnesses told officers that unidentified individuals transported a 16-year-old male party attendee to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, Covina Police Sgt. K. Sutherland said. Hospital staffers told officers that the teenager had died from his injuries.

The teenager is believed to have lived in La Puente, and he may have known the people who drove him to the hospital, Sutherland said. No other injuries were reported.

No one had been arrested as of midday Sunday, Sutherland said. Covina police were pursuing leads and piecing together the events that led up to the incident.

Sutherland said that while some news outlets reported that the event was a “back-to-school party,” his department hasn’t released information about the nature of gathering.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Covina Police Det. Preciado at (626) 384-5622.

Tyrone Beason

Tyrone Beason is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times who writes on the climate, environment, health and science team. Beason is passionate about exploring the ways we find belonging and in telling the story of America through the lenses of race, identity and culture. He previously covered the 2020 presidential election. Before joining the paper in 2019, the Kentucky native spent nearly 25 years at the Seattle Times covering the Pacific Northwest. Follow him on Instagram @tyrone_california.

