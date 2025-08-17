Advertisement
Two New Yorkers arrested on suspicion of breaking into Redondo Beach home, zip-tying residents

Closeup of a police cruiser.
Redondo Beach police found two victims of a home invasion robbery who they said had been tied up for “an extended period of time.”
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:James Queally, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By James Queally
A pair of New Yorkers were arrested in Redondo Beach on Sunday morning on suspicion of breaking into a home and tying up two residents for “an extended period of time,” authorities said.

Redondo Beach police received a 911 call just before 6 a.m., according to a news release issued by the department. The unidentified caller said someone was pointing a gun at another person inside a vehicle. The caller hung up, but police traced the call to a residence in the 1900 block of Matthews Avenue, according to the release.

When they arrived, officers learned that two residents on the block had been victims of a home invasion robbery.

Jesus Velez, 31, of Rochester, N.Y., and Draven Luna, 21, from New York City were found a short time later in the area and arrested without incident, police said. They were booked on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping and burglary.

The victims, who were not identified, had been bound inside the home “for an extended period of time” before the 911 call, authorities said. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and one was taken to a hospital, according to police, who said they were in stable condition.

A case will be presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office this week, police said.

In 2015, Velez pleaded guilty to weapons and drug charges in Rochester, according to a statement issued by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of New York.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

