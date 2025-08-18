Don't Miss
65 of our favorite places to eat in the San Fernando Valley
Advertisement
California

The summer’s most dangerous heat wave is set to broil SoCal, elevating fire and health risks

A cyclist and hikers head down the pathed path at dusk at Mt Rubidoux.
A cyclist and hikers head down the pathed path at dusk at Mt Rubidoux on August 1, 2025 in Riverside, California. Temperatures will be on the rise next week.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
Staff Writer Follow
  • The season’s most dangerous heat wave so far is expected to hit Southern California this week.
  • Extreme heat and fire conditions are set to begin Wednesday and last for several days.

The season’s most dangerous heat wave is expected to bake Southern California and much of the American Southwest this week, with triple-digit highs and elevated fire conditions set to begin Wednesday and last for several days.

Extreme heat and fire weather advisories have been issued for much of inland Southern California, with peak temperatures expected Thursday and Friday. Downtown Los Angeles is forecast to hit 94 degrees, while Woodland Hills could hit 108. Los Angeles County valleys and the Inland Empire will likely heat up to 104 degrees. Palm Springs could hit above 113 and Death Valley is bracing for 120 degrees.

“This is going to be the most significant heat wave of the season so far,” said Ariel Cohen, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office. “We’re going to be having a once-a-year, once-every-other-year- caliber heat wave. ... Everyone needs to be getting prepared now.”

Advertisement

While this is typically the hottest time of year, he said, highs at the end of the week will reach near records, hitting 10 to 20 degree above normal. People need to stay hydrated, make sure they have access to air conditioning and refrain from outside activities in the heat of the day in order to avoid heat illness, Cohen said.

“The most impactful heat and fire weather concerns will pick up Wednesday through Sunday,” the weather service warned. “Consider reassessing outdoor plans for that time, stay hydrated, and be careful with anything that can spark a fire.”

Firefighters battle the Gifford Fire burning on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Los Padres National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

California

California fires are burning and incoming heat wave could make things worse

A widespread heat wave is expected to intensify fire concerns across California as temperatures rise and landscapes further dry out. The Gifford, Rosa and Gold fires are burning.

An extreme heat watch has been issued for Wednesday through Saturday across the region, with highs up to 106 possible across the Los Angeles County valleys, the Ventura County valleys, the San Luis Obispo County valleys and mountains, the Santa Barbara County mountains and San Bernardino County deserts. The Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego county mountains could see highs up to 99 degrees Thursday and Friday, while the Inland Empire is forecast to reach up to 104 degrees.

Advertisement

In and around Death Valley, where highs are expected up to 120 degrees, officials warn that “above normal daytime temperatures combined with minimal overnight relief from the heat” could increase the threat for heat-related illness.

The extreme heat watch stretches east across much of the desert southwest, reaching into southwest Arizona and southern Nevada. Phoenix could see highs up to 114 degrees at the end of the week while Las Vegas is expected to reach up to 110.

The “several day heat event is coming ... with a high risk for heat illness and fire danger,” the weather service’s daily forecast said.

Advertisement

With an already-parched landscape, Cohen said the heat and low humidity will compound ongoing fire concerns. Several fires ignited and rapidly grew last week under hot conditions from a less dramatic heat wave.

But this week’s higher temperatures will create exceptional fire weather, Cohen said, urging residents to have multiple avenues to receive emergency alerts and be ready to evacuate, if needed.

Fullerton, CA - July 25: The afternoon sun silhouettes Damian Mejia, 9, of Orange, as he jumps through a fountain to cool off from the heat at Lemon Park Spray Pool in Fullerton Friday, July 25, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

This summer has been generally mild, but now August is bringing triple-digit temperatures to Southland

It will begin warming up Tuesday, and by Wednesday, temperatures could soar past 100 degrees in the valleys, forecasters say.

A fire weather watch, which signals that critical fire weather is expected, has been issued from Wednesday through Saturday for much of the Los Angeles and Ventura counties’ mountains and foothills, warning that the “unseasonably hot and unstable air mass [is] capable of producing explosive fire behavior.”

“We’re expecting there to be very favorable conditions for fires to grow,” Cohen said. “The fires start to fuel themselves in this type of environment.”

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: The Fire Trucks That Didn’t Come

    Nineteen people died in the Eaton Fire, mostly in west Altadena. An LA Times investigation found evacuation warnings were late & only one fire truck was present as flames hit homes. Reporter Rebecca Ellis looked into what happened and why.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Tom Girardi = Madison’s Roman Empire

    Madison McGhee is joined by LA Times Investigative reporter Harriet Ryan to give us an update on Tom Girardi’s recent jail sentencing and the plan for distributing the defrauded money to his victims.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: The Colorado Plateau at a Crossroads

    Environmental journalist Jonathan P. Thompson joins Sammy Roth to discuss the future of the Colorado River, the state of America’s public lands, and the myths surrounding the West’s natural resources.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement