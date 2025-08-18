Mystery deepens into missing California baby after mother stops cooperating with investigators

The mother of a missing baby boy is no longer cooperating with authorities after she claimed he was kidnapped in Yucaipa. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the mother’s story was inconsistent and they cannot rule out foul play in the disappearance of 7-month old Emmanuel.

Rebecca Haro said she was changing her son’s diaper on Thursday evening while standing outside her vehicle near a Big 5 store. Haro told investigators she was attacked by an unknown man and knocked unconscious according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

When Haro woke up, her baby was gone, according to authorities who arrived on the scene at 7:47 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies and police dogs from both Riverside and San Bernardino counties responded to the scene to begin their search, but they could not find the boy.

Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division interviewed multiple witnesses, including the boy’s mother and father, Jake Haro. During her interview, investigators asked Rebecca Haro about inconsistencies in her story and she declined to continue speaking with authorities, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Community members held a candle light vigil on Sunday and news station ABC 7 reports that authorities were spotted at a Cabazon home over the weekend where the family live.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a national child advocacy group, retracted their offer to help search for the boy and a $5,000 reward for information about his disappearance. The group said they are concerned about Rebecca Haro’s abrupt decision to stop speaking with the advocacy group and the Sheriff’s investigators.

“Something is not right in this whole picture,” the group’s founder Daniel Chapin said in a statement. “We hope law enforcement will continue to pursue the case so that this precious child may be found and placed in a safe environment.”

Emmanuel Haro was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie, according to authorities.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s investigators with at 909-890-4904. Anonymous information can be provided to We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.