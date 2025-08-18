A gruesome scene on a lonely stretch of L.A. County road: 3 killed and shooter is at large

A stretch of roadway near 215th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard was the site of a triple fatal shooting over the weekend, officials say.

Investigators are still seeking a person suspected of shooting three people to death over the weekend in the Lancaster area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a shooting at 4:52 p.m. Sunday near 215th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard, according to a news release.

Deputies from the Lancaster sheriff’s station who investigated came across a gruesome scene — three people with gunshot wounds in two separate vehicles, according to KABC-TV.

They were identified as a 65-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man and another man in his 40s. All three died at the scene, authorities said.

Deputies discovered the mortally wounded woman at the site, a sheriff’s official told KTLA. “Simultaneously, deputies located an SUV that had a trailer attached to it and located two additional males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced deceased on scene as well,” Sheriff’s Lt. Steven Dejong said.

The shooter is believed to have approached the victims by car and opened fire before driving off, according to KABC.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.