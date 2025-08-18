Advertisement
A gruesome scene on a lonely stretch of L.A. County road: 3 killed and shooter is at large

Google street view of East Palmdale Boulevard near 215th Street East.
A stretch of roadway near 215th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard was the site of a triple fatal shooting over the weekend, officials say.
(Google Street View)
Summer Lin.
By Summer Lin
By Summer Lin

Investigators are still seeking a person suspected of shooting three people to death over the weekend in the Lancaster area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a shooting at 4:52 p.m. Sunday near 215th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard, according to a news release.

Deputies from the Lancaster sheriff’s station who investigated came across a gruesome scene — three people with gunshot wounds in two separate vehicles, according to KABC-TV.

They were identified as a 65-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man and another man in his 40s. All three died at the scene, authorities said.

Deputies discovered the mortally wounded woman at the site, a sheriff’s official told KTLA. “Simultaneously, deputies located an SUV that had a trailer attached to it and located two additional males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced deceased on scene as well,” Sheriff’s Lt. Steven Dejong said.

The shooter is believed to have approached the victims by car and opened fire before driving off, according to KABC.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

