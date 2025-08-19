L.A. student seized by immigration agents alleges they bragged of $1,500 arrest payment

Reseda High School senior Benjamin Guerrero-Cruz works at a computer. He is in immigration detention at a facility in Adelanto.

A Reseda high school student who was arrested by immigration agents Aug. 8 and is being held in a detention facility told a former teacher that he overheard the masked men who seized him brag among themselves that they would receive $1,500 for his arrest, the instructor said.

On Tuesday afternoon, activists and educators rallied outside Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters to call for the immediate release of 18-year-old Benjamin Guerrero-Cruz, who lives with his family in Van Nuys.

Guerrero-Cruz spoke at length Sunday with Lizette Becerra, his former English language development teacher, who visited him Sunday at the federal Adelanto detention center.

At the rally, Becerra said the student described to her how he overheard the agents boasting about the money they would receive for capturing him. Guerrero-Cruz told Becerra that the agents said it was “lucky for him, for them, they would be able to have drinks that weekend,” she said, recounting her conversation with the student.

“So my question is, who are these people that took him?” Becerra asked. “So yes, I am concerned that these were bounty hunters.”

When asked if the claim about a $1,500 payment for the student’s arrest was accurate or if the department employs bounty hunters, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security responded:

“Claims that DHS uses private contractors or ‘bounty hunters’ to make arrests are false,” the department stated, adding that it’s also false that its officers acted improperly in any way. A spokesperson, in a written response, did not directly address the allegation about a $1,500 payment.

In 2022, a California lawsuit ended with a settlement that banned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials from using private contractors to arrest immigrants for deportation at state prisons and jails or upon their release from custody.

The Homeland Security Department on Tuesday emphasized that Guerrero-Cruz is alleged to be in violation of federal immigration law.

“Benjamin Guerrero-Cruz, an illegal alien from Chile, overstayed his visa by more than two years, abusing the Visa Waiver Program under which he entered the United States, which required him to depart the United States on March 15, 2023,” the department’s statement said.

A law firm representing the family declined to discuss the legal status of Guerrero-Cruz and his family, including the nature of their original paperwork to enter the country. The attorneys also did not discuss, what steps, if any, the family had taken to remain in the U.S. and how many members of the family are at risk for deportation.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Guerrero-Cruz has five-month-old twin brothers and a six-year-old brother.

In an interview with The Times, Becerra said Guerrero-Cruz told her he had a message to share: “Tell them we come here to make a better life and we do good and we’re treated like criminals. I’m not a criminal. We’re here to work and go to school. I want to finish high school.”

The Homeland Security Department said that Guerrero-Cruz is ultimately responsible for what happened to him.

“Guerrero-Cruz never had to be arrested — he made multiple choices that led to this,” the department statement said. “He could have taken advantage of the generous offer to get $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now through the CBP Home App. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer... If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

The student recounts his arrest

Guerrero-Cruz told Becerra thought it was safe enough to walk the dog on the morning of Friday, Aug. 8. He did not bother to get fully dressed, going outside in pajamas and slippers.

But he was surprised, he said through Becerra, by the sudden appearance, at about 7:50 a.m., of about 15 men and about three SUVs near the corner of Sepulveda Boulevard and Clark Street in Van Nuys. They grabbed him and started calling him by a name he said he didn’t recognize.

He protested he was not the person they were looking for. They said they would have to fingerprint him to confirm his identity — something that he said never happened, according to Becerra.

The youth also claims that the men did not identify themselves nor show a warrant. Several wore jackets that said “immigration police.”

A man removed the dog’s collar and then stamped the ground until the dog ran away, Becerra said, recounting her conversation with the student.

The account of what happened with the dog was verified Tuesday by a neighbor, Valerie T., who said she saw the end of the encounter and who later caught the dog and returned it to the family.

Guerrero-Cruz told Becerra he did not recall any agency insignia worn by the men who took him and who talked about the $1,500. Later, however, these men met up with agents who clearly were identifiable by insignia of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Homeland Security responded broadly to details of the account from supporters of Guerrero-Cruz.

“The allegations about CBP officers are FALSE, and it is lies like these that are contributing violence against our officers,” the statement said. “Our officers acted professionally throughout the encounter. Guerrero-Cruz tied the dog to a tree after his mother refused to come and retrieve it. Under normal conditions, CBP would be able to call animal control and wait for them to help, however because of the increase in assaults, obstruction of operations, and rhetoric (like the lie told here about their conduct) in the L.A. area they are unable to do this.”

Except for an unexplained trip to a detention center in Santa Ana, Guerrero-Cruz was detained in downtown L.A. for the first week — which included last Thursday, when his classmates began the new school year.

As related by Becerra, at the L.A. facility, Guerrero-Cruz had no choice but to remain in his pajamas and sandals unable to shower or brush his teeth for five days. In a small cell with five or six men, the only place with room to sleep was next to the toilet — and he had to move any time any one wanted to use it.

Guerrero-Cruz was moved to Adelanto late Friday night and given clothes and was able to take a shower Saturday morning. He’s in a four-person cell and sleeps in a bunk bed.

DHS did not respond to allegations about conditions in the L.A. facility, focusing instead on their description of conditions in Adelanto:

“All detainees are provided with proper meals, quality water, blankets, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers. ICE has higher detention standards than most U.S. prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens.”

The statement continued: “This is the best healthcare many aliens have received in their entire lives. Meals are certified by dietitians. Ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of individuals in our custody is a top priority at ICE.”

Becerra said that Guerrero-Cruz did not complain about conditions in Adelanto and that he had received clothes and shoes to wear by the time she visited him.

A favorite student

Guerrero-Cruz, 18, is older than some seniors because he arrived in the United States at high school age and, like many newcomers, was assigned to the 9th grade as he had the task both of learning English and managing coursework.

Because they typically have to catch up academically, these students can remain in the school system until age 22, Becerra said.

Becerra taught the recently arrived Guerrero-Cruz in the fall of 2023 at Contreras Learning Complex, just west of downtown.

“He was memorable. Very chatty. Sweet,” Becerra recalled. “He would pull his chair up next to me and talk.”

The boy later moved to the San Fernando Valley with his family. Becerra also moved on to a different school, where she’s an instructional coach.

Guerrero-Cruz loved playing soccer.

A friend, identified as Ronny C., said in a statement that the young man’s soccer team was devastated by his sudden disappearance: “On the field, he was rock-solid — always showed up, worked hard, and could be counted on week after week. Off the field, he was just as reliable: kind, respectful, and someone who lifted up the people around him. He brought consistency, heart, and a quiet strength that made the team better in every way.”

The youth also became active in the school’s Navy ROTC program.

“He was really looking forward to graduating. Newcomers are some of hardest-working students I ever had,” Becerra said. “The fact that he stayed in school — I was really proud of him. It’s not easy to do that as a newcomer who doesn’t speak English.

“It’s heartbreaking to see him in there,” Becerra said. “He’s agitated. He doesn’t want to be there obviously. He’s very anxious and nervous. He was trying not to cry when I left.”