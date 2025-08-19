Father of missing Southern California baby has past child abuse conviction, court records show

The investigation into the disappearance of a 7-month old baby in Yucaipa continued this week with detectives looking for surveillance footage of the child’s whereabouts amid reports his mother is no longer cooperating and his father has a past conviction for child abuse.

Emmanuel Haro was reported missing Thursday under suspicious circumstances after his mother said she was attacked and knocked unconscious outside a store in Yucaipa, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy was last seen wearing a black onesie, authorities said.

The boy’s mother, Rebecca Haro, said she was changing her son’s diaper while standing outside her vehicle near a Big 5 store. Haro told investigators she was attacked by an unknown assailant and knocked unconscious and when she woke up, her baby was gone.

Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and searched the area but could not find Emmanuel. Authorities did not disclose whether Rebecca Haro had suffered any visible injuries. During her interview with detectives, officials said, she was confronted with inconsistencies from her initial statement and stopped speaking with investigators.

Over the weekend, investigators and police dogs searched a home in Cabazon where the boy lives with his parents. The Sheriff’s Department says it has served multiple search warrants at the home and is reviewing surveillance footage from areas of interest in the case.

No suspects have been identified in the boy’s disappearance.

According to court records, Jake Haro, the boy’s father, was convicted in June 2023 of willful child cruelty for an incident involving another child in Hemet. He’s due to appear in court on Sept. 2 for a violation of his probation.

Advertisement

His attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.