Woman fires at co-workers in O.C., then dies in police shooting in L.A.

Police investigate at the scene of a shooting at the California Closets in Huntington Beach on Monday.

A woman who opened fire outside an Orange County closets manufacturer on Monday was an employee of the store, according to police. After wounding one colleague from the store, authorities said she fled in her vehicle, leading to a traffic stop in L.A. County in which she was fatally shot.

Lucero San Pedro-Castro, 29, of Baldwin Park, was identified as the shooter in the incident around 7:15 a.m. Monday at the California Closets in Huntington Beach. She shot at two store employees, missing one and striking the other, according to Huntington Beach police.

Pedro-Castro fled the scene in a 2022 Toyota Corolla, as law enforcement agencies were alerted about the armed woman. Two hours later, she had a deadly confrontation with South Gate police.

Officers spotted the vehicle around 9:30 a.m. and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 8600 block of San Carlos Avenue near Firestone Boulevard, authorities said.

During the stop, the vehicle turned into a driveway. Pedro-Castro pointed a gun at an officer approaching the vehicle, and the officer shot the suspect, according to a release issued Tuesday by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s homicide investigators are assisting in the investigation of the shooting.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics arrived and attempted to provide treatment, transporting Pedro-Castro to a nearby hospital, where she died shortly before 10 a.m., Huntington Beach police spokesman Corbin Carson confirmed Tuesday.

No other injuries were sustained during the incident. The police shooting is being handled by homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, while Huntington Beach police are investigating the shooting at California Closets, Carson added.

The relationship between Pedro-Castro and the individuals she shot at, including the man she struck, is still unknown. The victim, who was conscious and able to communicate as he was being hospitalized on Monday, is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

Information or inquiries about the Huntington Beach shooting may be directed to Detective Sgt. Anthony Pham at (714) 357-1183.

Those with information about the police shooting in South Gate are encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Anonymous tips can reported to the Crime Stoppers website or by calling (800) 222-8477.