Unbearable prolonged heat, how to stay cool during SoCal’s heat wave

Tina Ratto shields herself from the sun while exercising at the Central Park Stairs in Santa Clarita on Aug. 20.

The biggest heat wave of the year has arrived in Southern California and is expected to roast the region with triple-digit temperatures in some areas, prompting heat advisories and health concerns for vulnerable populations.

Red flag warnings issued Wednesday are in effect through the weekend for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo countys’ mountain and foothills, and much of the region is under an extreme heat warning starting Thursday into the weekend as forecasters project temperatures to steadily climb, possibly reaching up to 110 degrees far inland.

Extreme heat can result in heat-related illnesses and, if left untreated, can lead to death.

A 2021 investigation into heat-related deaths by The Times found that between 2010 and 2019 California’s official data from death certificates attributed 599 deaths to heat exposure. However, an analysis found that the true toll was six times higher than previously estimated.

Here’s how you can stay cool and avoid heat-related illnesses through the summer.

Determining how the heat will affect you and others

Hot weather can be uncomfortable for everyone but a mixture of high temperatures with sun exposure, stagnant air and high humidity can cause health concerns for some groups of people, according to the National Integrated Heat Health Information System.

It’s widely known that children, adults 65 and older, pregnant people and those with chronic health conditions are at most risk of heat-related illness during heat waves.

Other groups of people who are at risk are those who work outdoors, athletes and emergency responders.

To understand how the heat in your area can affect your health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Weather Service have collaborated to create HeatRisk, an online dashboard.

Instead of temperature degrees, the forecast uses a five-level color scale to indicate the health risk imposed by the heat, taking into consideration heat exposure and the role of humidity in the air.

The tool will help you answer questions such as:



Is it too hot to participate in an outdoor activity? An outdoor activity can be a hike, sport event or running.

If I have a chronic medical condition, could I be more sensitive to heat exposure?

Staying cool without an air conditioner

Public health official advise the best way to beat the heat is to stay indoors but not everyone has an air conditioner to keep their space cool.

You can lower the temperature inside by:



Keeping the curtains closed during the day, when the sun is beating down.

Closing doors in rooms that tend to get hotter, that will keep the hot air from getting to the rest of the house.

Unplugging phone chargers and turning off electronics that are generating heat.

Avoid using appliances like the dishwasher, oven or laundry machine until nighttime.

Using two fans to blow hot air out of a window and bring in cool air. If you have a room with two windows, put a fan blowing inward in front of one and outward in front of the other for an added effect. If your room has only one window, create a cross breeze by pointing a fan at it from across the room.

Using a ceiling fan to cool down a room by ensure the blades are running counterclockwise.

Cool off at a cooling center

As a reprieve from steaming temperatures, Los Angeles city and county have opened their cooling centers across the region.

A cooling center is considered a library, community center pools and splash pads.

Where you can find your nearest cooling center:



The city of Los Angeles has an interactive map.

Los Angeles County has an interactive map and a detailed list of available centers.

The county has an online list of splash pads that are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Know the signs of heat related illness

Public health officials say heat-related illnesses, such as exhaustion and heatstroke, increase significantly during extreme heat.

General symptoms of heat-related illness include vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry or damp skin.

The first sign of heat-related illness that may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke is heat cramps, according to the National Weather Service. Heat cramps are painful muscle cramps and spasms that usually occur in the legs and abdomen followed by heavy sweating.

If you or someone else is experiencing heat cramps, apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasm. Take sips of water unless you feel nausea, then stop. If the cramps last longer than one hour seek immediate medical attention.

If you see or experience any heat-related illness symptoms, move to a cool place and call 911.

Check in on people who are vulnerable to heat-related illness by looking for:



flushed face

excessive sweating

difficulty moving around

general symptoms of heat-related illness

If you see they’re exhibiting any of these symptoms get them some water and help move then to a cooler place.