Bear found behind the counter of a South Lake Tahoe ice cream shop

Deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find a bear Sunday at the ice cream shop at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe

Did it want one scoop or two?

Deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office who were dispatched to an ice cream shop at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday were greeted with a big surprise when they found a bear behind the counter, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

“The deputies could barely believe their eyes,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a lighthearted social media post about the incident.

Before they ushered the animal away, deputies made sure to snap a couple of pictures which show the bear peekingabove a counter.

“With some encouragement, the bear ultimately left, but only after showing interest in the strawberry ice cream,” the department said.

The bear didn’t cause much property damage and there was also very little cleanup required.