Advertisement
California

Bear found behind the counter of a South Lake Tahoe ice cream shop

A bear looks up from behind a counter.
Deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find a bear Sunday at the ice cream shop at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe
(El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)
Summer Lin.
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

Did it want one scoop or two?

Deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office who were dispatched to an ice cream shop at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday were greeted with a big surprise when they found a bear behind the counter, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

“The deputies could barely believe their eyes,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a lighthearted social media post about the incident.

Before they ushered the animal away, deputies made sure to snap a couple of pictures which show the bear peekingabove a counter.

Advertisement

“With some encouragement, the bear ultimately left, but only after showing interest in the strawberry ice cream,” the department said.

The bear didn’t cause much property damage and there was also very little cleanup required.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: The Fire Trucks That Didn’t Come

    Nineteen people died in the Eaton Fire, mostly in west Altadena. An LA Times investigation found evacuation warnings were late & only one fire truck was present as flames hit homes. Reporter Rebecca Ellis looked into what happened and why.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Tom Girardi = Madison’s Roman Empire

    Madison McGhee is joined by LA Times Investigative reporter Harriet Ryan to give us an update on Tom Girardi’s recent jail sentencing and the plan for distributing the defrauded money to his victims.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: The Colorado Plateau at a Crossroads

    Environmental journalist Jonathan P. Thompson joins Sammy Roth to discuss the future of the Colorado River, the state of America’s public lands, and the myths surrounding the West’s natural resources.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement