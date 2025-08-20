Advertisement
California

Person of interest in L.A. County triple slaying located, sheriff’s department says

A photo of a man inset into a photo of a car.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out an advisory for Axel Abel Trevino, who is a person of interest in a triple shooting, and the 2021 silver Nissan Altima he was believed to be driving.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
Summer Lin.
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer

A person of interest in a Lancaster triple homicide from the weekend has been found, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Deputies have located 32-year-old Axel Abel Trevino, who officials said was a person of interest in the slayings of three people discovered in two separate vehicles on Sunday afternoon.

Officials didn’t specify when Trevino was found or his possible connection to the victims.

The Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a shooting at 4:52 p.m. Sunday near 215th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard, according to a news release.

Deputies from the Lancaster sheriff’s station who investigated the report came across three people with gunshot wounds in two separate vehicles, according to KABC-TV.

They were identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as Nazario Ramirez, 54; Beverly Cassese, 65; and Juan Arteaga Diaz, 44.

After deputies discovered the mortally wounded woman at the site, they found two men with gunshot wounds inside an SUV with a trailer attached, a sheriff’s official told KTLA.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

