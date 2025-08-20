Person of interest in L.A. County triple slaying located, sheriff’s department says

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out an advisory for Axel Abel Trevino, who is a person of interest in a triple shooting, and the 2021 silver Nissan Altima he was believed to be driving.

A person of interest in a Lancaster triple homicide from the weekend has been found, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Deputies have located 32-year-old Axel Abel Trevino, who officials said was a person of interest in the slayings of three people discovered in two separate vehicles on Sunday afternoon.

Officials didn’t specify when Trevino was found or his possible connection to the victims.

The Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a shooting at 4:52 p.m. Sunday near 215th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard, according to a news release.

Deputies from the Lancaster sheriff’s station who investigated the report came across three people with gunshot wounds in two separate vehicles, according to KABC-TV.

They were identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as Nazario Ramirez, 54; Beverly Cassese, 65; and Juan Arteaga Diaz, 44.

After deputies discovered the mortally wounded woman at the site, they found two men with gunshot wounds inside an SUV with a trailer attached, a sheriff’s official told KTLA.