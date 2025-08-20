Advertisement
California

Beacon fire scorches hilly residential area of Laguna Niguel

A vegetation fire was reported near Alcott Place and Ridgeway Avenue in Laguna Niguel.
(Google Maps)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
Staff Writer Follow
  • A slow-burning vegetation blaze started shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the city of Laguna Niguel.
  • The city posted an advisory for a hilly, residential area near Beacon Hill Park.

A slow-burning vegetation fire that was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the city of Laguna Niguel has to led to the evacuation of some residents and a request by public officials that people avoid the area.

The city posted an advisory for the immediate area around Alcott Place and Ridgeway Avenue in a hilly, residential part of Laguna Niguel near Beacon Hill Park.

The Orange County Fire Authority said the blaze was reported at 3:26 p.m.

Laguna Niguel officials then issued an evacuation order for Copps Hills Street at 4:06 p.m. with a shelter-in-place order for Middleton Place and Alcott Place.

A temporary shelter has been opened at Crown Valley Community Center, at 29751 Crown Valley Pkwy.

Orange County firefighters dubbed the blaze the Beacon fire and said it had spread to three acres; no structure had been lost, and as of 4:46 p.m., the OCFA said firefighters were making “good progress.”

CaliforniaOrange CountyBreaking NewsFires
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

