Amber Alert issued for two foster care children believed abducted

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two young brothers who are believed to be in imminent danger after allegedly being abducted from their foster care home in Los Angeles.

The two boys, identified as 2-year-old Derek Rodriguez-Hernandez and 10-year-old Jaden Hernandez, were taken from their home early morning by their biological mother, 30-year-old Jackeline Hernandez-Torres, and were last seen in the area of W. 52nd Street and Halldale Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which requested alert.

Police described Jaden as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet tall and weighing 50 to 60 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. Dereck has red hair and brown eyes and weighs 20 lbs and was wearing a dark T-shirt and dark pants.

The suspect has black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet and weighs 120 lbs. She was last wearing light-colored and dark sweatpants.

Authorities said the children were seen walking away from the foster care home and may now be traveling in a black 2008 PT Cruiser with Indiana license plate DFT105. Anyone who may see the vehicle or the children is asked to call 911.