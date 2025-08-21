Advertisement
California

Housing Tracker: Southern California home values dip slightly in July

Photo illustration of house and lines coming out of them.
Photo illustration by Jim Cooke
By Andrew Khouri
Hailey Wang and Hailey Wang

Southern California home prices dropped in July, marking the third consecutive month that values declined from a year earlier.

In July, the average home price across the six-county Southern California region fell 0.2% from June to $868,989, according to data from Zillow. Prices were down 1.3% from July 2024.

Economists and real estate agents say a variety of factors has slowed the market, including high mortgage rates, rising inventory and economic uncertainty stemming from tariffs.

Advertisement

Until the recent declines, July 2023 was the last time that year-over-year prices had fallen.

Back then, rising mortgage rates were knocking many buyers out of the market. Values started increasing again when the number of homes for sale plunged as sellers also backed away, unwilling to give up mortgages they took out during the pandemic with rates of 3% and lower.

Advertisement

The inventory picture, however, is changing.

In July, there were 30% more homes for sale than a year earlier in Los Angeles County, with similar increases seen elsewhere in Southern California.

Real estate agents say homeowners increasingly want to take the next step in their lives and are deciding to move rather than hold on to their ultra-low mortgage rates. But many first-time buyers, without access to equity, remain locked out.

Add on the economic uncertainty, and you get a market that’s noticeably downshifted.

If the Trump administration’s policies end up pushing the economy into a recession, some economists say home prices could drop much further.

Advertisement

For now, Zillow is forecasting that the economy will avoid a recession and that home prices will decline only slightly. The real estate firm expects that by July 2026, home prices in the Los Angeles-Orange County metro region will be 0.3% lower than they are now.

Note to readers

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times’ Real Estate Tracker. Every month we will publish a report with data on housing prices, mortgage rates and rental prices. Our reporters will explain what the new data mean for Los Angeles and surrounding areas and help you understand what you can expect to pay for an apartment or house. You can read last month’s real estate breakdown here.

Advertisement

Explore home prices and rents for July

Use the tables below to search for home sale prices and apartment rental prices by city, neighborhood and county.

Rental prices in Southern California

In 2024, asking rents for apartments in many parts of Southern California also ticked down, but the January fires in L.A. County could be upending the downward trend in some locations.

Housing analysts have said that rising vacancy levels since 2022 had forced landlords to accept less in rent. But the fires destroyed thousands of homes, suddenly thrusting many people into the rental market.

Advertisement

Most homes destroyed were single-family houses, and some housing and disaster-recovery experts say they expect the largest rent increases to be in larger units adjacent to burn areas in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, with upward pressure on rents diminishing for units that are smaller and farther away from the disaster zones.

A recent L.A. Times analysis of Zillow data found that in ZIP Codes closest to the fires, rents rose more than in the rest of the county from December to April.

Other data sources show similar trends.

In Santa Monica, which borders the hard-hit Pacific Palisades neighborhood, the median rent rose 3.4% in July from a year earlier, according to data from Apartment List.

Across Los Angeles, which includes the Palisades and many neighborhoods not adjacent to any fire, rents dropped 0.95% last month.

Apartment List does not have data for Altadena, but it does for the adjacent city of Pasadena. Rents there rose 3.5% in July from a year earlier.
Advertisement

More to Read

California
Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers housing and homelessness for the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times, he wrote about commercial real estate for the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in history.

Hailey Wang

Hailey Wang is a data and graphics intern at the Los Angeles Times. She has interned with Bloomberg News and Lookout Santa Cruz, where she told stories through data and interactive maps. Wang is passionate about uncovering hidden narratives in data sets. When she’s not in front of her laptop, you can find her at a local coffee shop or catching the latest film.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: The Fire Trucks That Didn’t Come

    Nineteen people died in the Eaton Fire, mostly in west Altadena. An LA Times investigation found evacuation warnings were late & only one fire truck was present as flames hit homes. Reporter Rebecca Ellis looked into what happened and why.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Tom Girardi = Madison’s Roman Empire

    Madison McGhee is joined by LA Times Investigative reporter Harriet Ryan to give us an update on Tom Girardi’s recent jail sentencing and the plan for distributing the defrauded money to his victims.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: The Colorado Plateau at a Crossroads

    Environmental journalist Jonathan P. Thompson joins Sammy Roth to discuss the future of the Colorado River, the state of America’s public lands, and the myths surrounding the West’s natural resources.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement