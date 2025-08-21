Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: UC fights the Trump administration, voters in deep-red NorCal are fuming about Newsom’s maps, and more big stories
Advertisement
California

Heat wave hits peak with near record temperatures expected across SoCal

A construction worker tries to stay cool amid a heat wave while working on new homes in Irvine on Aug. 20.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
Grace Toohey.
By Joseph Serna and Grace Toohey

A heat wave baking Southern California could bring near record-setting high temperatures across the region starting Thursday, the National Weather Service warned.

A heat advisory is in place along the coast but almost everywhere else across the region is under a more serious heat warning, with temperatures Thursday expected to hover in the 90s inland from the coast, and somewhere between 100 and 109 degrees in the valleys, lower mountains, farther inland and the Antelope Valley.

“Get outdoor activities done as early in the morning as possible and don’t leave people or pets in closed vehicles for any amount of time,” a Thursday morning forecast from the Weather Service said. “Only the beach areas will not have dangerous heat.”

Advertisement

Woodland Hills is forecast to hit 107 on Thursday and downtown Los Angeles may hit 95. It’s forecast to hit 101 degrees in Pasadena.

Officials warn that overnight temperatures will also remain high, possibly in the 70s for much of L.A. County, providing little respite from the daytime heat.

Advertisement

On top of the heat risks are the fire risks. A red flag warning is in effect for the Los Angeles and Ventura County foothills through Saturday night.

The high-pressure system driving this heat wave will not only persist over the region for a prolonged period, but is also expected to be “stronger than normal,” said Kristan Lund, another weather service meteorologist in Oxnard, earlier this week.

The system’s length and strength will be compounded by some offshore winds, which will help keep any marine influence at bay and keep temperatures high, even overnight.

Advertisement
ENCINO, CA - August 18: Lake Balboa Anthony C. Beilenson Park on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 in ENCINO, CA. Little hot for a convertible as Adrian Garcia walks her 2-year-old son Benjamin Hernandez at Lake Balboa Anthony C. Beilenson Park as a heat wave is expected to bake Southern California and much of the American Southwest this week, with triple-digit highs and elevated fire conditions set to begin Wednesday and last for several days. (Al Seib / For the Los Angeles Times)

California

SoCal’s worst heat wave this year: How long will it last and what areas will be hottest?

Temperatures across interior Southern California will climb dramatically as a prolonged heat wave begins Wednesday and could persist into next week.

The extreme heat watch stretches east across much of the desert Southwest, reaching into southwest Arizona and southern Nevada. Phoenix could see highs of up to 114 degrees at the end of the week and Las Vegas is expected to reach up to 110.

The hot weather could be accompanied by some monsoonal thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts by the weekend, which could further elevate fire concerns given the chance for lightning.

That pattern will keep the area unstable — and likely hot — into next week, when long-range forecasts show mercury could begin falling, said Sam Zuber, a weather service meteorologist in San Diego.

We’re “probably going to see a slight cooldown into early next week — but it’s still going to be above normal,” Zuber said.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: The Fire Trucks That Didn’t Come

    Nineteen people died in the Eaton Fire, mostly in west Altadena. An LA Times investigation found evacuation warnings were late & only one fire truck was present as flames hit homes. Reporter Rebecca Ellis looked into what happened and why.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Tom Girardi = Madison’s Roman Empire

    Madison McGhee is joined by LA Times Investigative reporter Harriet Ryan to give us an update on Tom Girardi’s recent jail sentencing and the plan for distributing the defrauded money to his victims.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: The Colorado Plateau at a Crossroads

    Environmental journalist Jonathan P. Thompson joins Sammy Roth to discuss the future of the Colorado River, the state of America’s public lands, and the myths surrounding the West’s natural resources.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement