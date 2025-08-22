Don't Miss
Your morning catch up: The emotional toll of immigration raids, SoCal’s intensifying heat wave and more big stories
California

Records fall as worst of dangerous heat wave bears down on Southern California

An early morning scene at the Silver Lake Dog Park in Silver Lake on Aug. 21.
Jeremy Lake, with his dog, Emma, (seated right), is surrounded by four-legged visitors during an early morning visit to beat the heat at the Silver Lake Dog Park in Silver Lake on Aug. 21.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
After one day of widespread, dangerously hot temperatures — including a few that broke daily records— National Weather Service officials are warning Southern Californians that this prolonged heat wave is just getting started.

Friday is forecast to bring more sizzling heat, with temperatures and conditions similar to Thursday when highs hit over 105 degrees in many Los Angeles County valleys and over 110 in some deserts. A widespread extreme heat warning remains in place for much of Southern California through Saturday, warning of “dangerously hot conditions” causing a high risk for heat illnesses.

Many areas Thursday night into early Friday experienced little cooling, with temperatures across the L.A. Basin remaining above 70 degrees. Experts warn that lack of nighttime relief can be the most dangerous situation, as it doesn’t give the body a chance to recover from daytime highs — and can help fuel a wildfire, if one ignites.

“Extreme heat is dangerous even at night,” the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center wrote in a heat wave update. The extreme heat poses “a threat to anyone without effective cooling and adequate hydration.”

The National Weather Service continues to warn of a trio of threats through this weekend: the extreme heat, elevated fire conditions, and a chance for monsoonal thunderstorms. A red flag warning remains in effect for the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains and foothills through Saturday night.

Thunderstorms, mostly in the mountains and deserts, could remain a threat through Monday. Forecasters say the storms could bring localized winds, flooding, debris flows and the chance for dry lightning, which could spark fires.

Temperatures are expected to fall a few degrees by Saturday, and will continue to do so into early next week — though highs will remain above average for this time of year.

SANTA CLARITA, CA - AUGUST 20: Kevin Lillenberg, 69, adjusts his hat while exercising at the Central Park Stairs in Santa Clarita on Wednesday morning, Aug. 20, 2025 as preparation for his Mt. Whitney hike in a couple of months. The Southland is expecting dangerous heat for the next few days. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Southern California facing a triple threat: Extreme heat, fire risk and thunderstorms

Extreme heat across the U.S. Southwest will build on Wednesday and is expected to last for several days. In Southern California, there are major fire and health concerns.

Record-breaking high temperatures Thursday:

These are a few of the daily high temperatures records around Southern California that were tied or broken on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Camarillo Airport: 89 degrees (tied with prior record)
  • Campo: 106 degrees (prior record was 103)
  • Lake Cuyamaca: 96 degrees (prior record was 94)
  • Palomar Mountain: 93 degrees (tied with prior record)

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

