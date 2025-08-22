Advertisement
California

Man accused of luring young girl into old ambulance van with offer to help find her missing dog

San Francisco and 14th St. Highland
San Francisco and 14th St. Highland Google Maps
(Google Maps)
Christopher Buchanan staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Christopher Buchanan
Follow

A San Bernardino man was arrested on suspicion of molestation on Wednesday after he allegedly posed as an animal control officer in a white “ambulance-style” van to lure a young girl searching for her missing dog into his van, authorities said.

At approximately 8:49 p.m. on Tuesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a kidnapping in Highland after an 11-year-old girl briefly went missing and returned home in the evening, according to a press release. Earlier that day, the girl was searching for her missing dog near San Francisco and 14th street when Guillermo Cascante, a 57-year-old San Bernardino resident, allegedly approached her in an older, ambulance-style white van and posed as an animal control officer to lure her into his vehicle, according to the release.

Male suspect, Guillermo Cascante, was driving an older white ambulance style van.
On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 8:49 P.M., Highland Station deputies responded to a call regarding a kidnapping. The reporting party advised an 11-year-old female victim had been kidnapped, escaped the suspect and returned home. Through investigation, deputies learned the male suspect, Guillermo Cascante, was driving an older white ambulance style van and approached the victim while she was looking for her missing dog near San Francisco Street and 14th Street.
(San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and Highland Police Department)

Deputies said that once inside the vehicle, Cascante used a handgun to threaten the girl and proceeded to molest her as he drove around the city. Cascante then stopped the vehicle, dropped the girl off near Cunningham and 9th street and fled the scene, according to the press release.

Deputies conducted an area search and located the vehicle matching the victim’s description parked near Cascante’s home on 18th and Guthrie St., authorities said.

On Wednesday, deputies issued a search warrant for Cascante’s home and made the arrest, deputies said. Cascante was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, lewd acts with a child under 14 and lewd acts with a child using force or fear.

Advertisement

Detectives said they believe that other victims may exist and plan to release photos of Cascante and his vehicle to the public. Individuals who may have been victimized by Cascante or have information regarding the incident are asked to contact the Highland Sheriff’s Station (909) 425-9793 or at the anonymous tip line at 1-800-782-7463.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & Courts
Christopher Buchanan

Christopher Buchanan is a summer intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. Previously, he covered national and state politics, protests, higher education and American subculture. Buchanan’s work has been featured in NBC, Politico, CalMatters, NPR and American Banker, the latter as a member of the Dow Jones News Fund.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: What’s In The Soil

    FEMA didn’t test the soil for toxins after the Eaton and Palisades wildfires. An LA Times investigation conducted its own tests, revealing alarming levels of harmful substances left behind in the burn area near homes.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Everything You Didn’t Know About The Idaho Four

    Madison McGhee is joined by Vicky Ward, investigative journalist and co-author of The Idaho Four, An American Tragedy. Ward discusses her in-depth research in Moscow, Idaho, revealing little-known facts about the victims, the perpetrator, the night of the crime, and theories on the motive.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: Taking a Hack at Climate Change

    Sammy Roth and award-winning actor Hannah Einbinder discuss the intersection between climate and creativity, and why she thinks mushrooms (the legal kind!) will save us all.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement