Advertisement
California

Woman, 18, gunned down on Metro bus near LAX; suspect flees scene

A Metro bus is parked behind police tape.
A woman was shot on a Metro bus Friday night at Belford and Manchester in South L.A.
(Onscene.TV)
Los Angeles Times 2024 summer intern Jasmine "Jaz" Mendez
By Jasmine Mendez
Staff Writer Follow

An 18-year-old woman was shot inside a Metro bus Friday night near Los Angeles International Airport following an altercation with a male passenger, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The passenger allegedly shot the woman after a fight broke out between them inside a Metro Bus Line 115 in Westchester around 10:47 p.m. on Friday. According to the LAPD, the woman pulled out her pepper spray to use on the man.

The man, who police said was 20 years old, according to a report by City News Service, pulled out a gun and shot her.

Advertisement

After shots rang out, the driver stopped the bus and allowed passengers to exit, according to a Metro spokesperson.

The woman, “was found injured and transported to a local hospital where [she] later succumbed to their injuries,” said the Metro spokesperson in a statement.

The LAPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. The gunman’s identity and whereabouts are still unknown. The victim’s connection to him remains unclear.

Advertisement

“Metro extends its sympathies to the victim’s family and friends and thanks the Los Angeles Fire and Police Departments for their prompt response,” the Metro spokesperson said.

Anyone who has information about this incident can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 222-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted on their website.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & CourtsTransportation
Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: What’s In The Soil

    FEMA didn’t test the soil for toxins after the Eaton and Palisades wildfires. An LA Times investigation conducted its own tests, revealing alarming levels of harmful substances left behind in the burn area near homes.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Everything You Didn’t Know About The Idaho Four

    Madison McGhee is joined by Vicky Ward, investigative journalist and co-author of The Idaho Four, An American Tragedy. Ward discusses her in-depth research in Moscow, Idaho, revealing little-known facts about the victims, the perpetrator, the night of the crime, and theories on the motive.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: Taking a Hack at Climate Change

    Sammy Roth and award-winning actor Hannah Einbinder discuss the intersection between climate and creativity, and why she thinks mushrooms (the legal kind!) will save us all.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement