Woman, 18, gunned down on Metro bus near LAX; suspect flees scene

A woman was shot on a Metro bus Friday night at Belford and Manchester in South L.A.

An 18-year-old woman was shot inside a Metro bus Friday night near Los Angeles International Airport following an altercation with a male passenger, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The passenger allegedly shot the woman after a fight broke out between them inside a Metro Bus Line 115 in Westchester around 10:47 p.m. on Friday. According to the LAPD, the woman pulled out her pepper spray to use on the man.

The man, who police said was 20 years old, according to a report by City News Service, pulled out a gun and shot her.

After shots rang out, the driver stopped the bus and allowed passengers to exit, according to a Metro spokesperson.

The woman, “was found injured and transported to a local hospital where [she] later succumbed to their injuries,” said the Metro spokesperson in a statement.

The LAPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. The gunman’s identity and whereabouts are still unknown. The victim’s connection to him remains unclear.

“Metro extends its sympathies to the victim’s family and friends and thanks the Los Angeles Fire and Police Departments for their prompt response,” the Metro spokesperson said.

Anyone who has information about this incident can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 222-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted on their website.