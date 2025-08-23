Advertisement
California

Photos: An epic day in the ocean

Tracie Garacochea hugs volunteers after they helped her at "They Will Surf Again" event.
Tracie Garacochea, center, 65, of Santa Monica, hugs volunteers after they helped her ride the waves at the “They Will Surf Again” event for people with disabilities. Garacochea is a former wheelchair motocross and skateboarding champion.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. Schaben
Staff Photographer Follow

Hundreds of volunteers, people of all ages with disabilities, and families came together Saturday in Huntington Beach for a day in the ocean. Part of Life Rolls On’s “Get on Board Tour,” the day was dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with disabilities. Believing that adaptive surfing, skating and fishing could inspire infinite possibilities, Life Rolls On began as a splash into the unknown on Sept. 11, 2001, and now touches the lives of hundreds of thousands.

Volunteer cheer and help Luis Rojas ride his first waves.
Volunteers cheer Luis Rojas, 37, of Thousand Palms as he rides his first-ever waves at the event.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Melissa Bart embraces Jesse Billauer founder of Life Rolls On.
Melissa Bart embraces Jesse Billauer, founder of Life Rolls On and three-time world champion quadriplegic surfer, as he cheers on adaptive surfers at the event.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Volunteers help and cheer on Judah Bellomo.
Volunteers help Judah Bellomo, 6, of Lakewood, who has spina bifida, as he rides a wave.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

1

Mauricio Aguilar celebrates riding a good wave.

2

A volunteer holds Gordon Beaty.

3

Tracie Garacochea on a surf board

1. Mauricio Aguilar of San Diego celebrates riding a good wave with a volunteer. 2. A volunteer holds Gordon Beaty, 4, of San Pedro, who is autistic, as he points the direction to the beach and surfs a wave for the first time. 3. Tracie Garacochea, who also teaches kids, celebrates a good ride. (Photographs by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement
Patrick Tucker comforts his son as they wait to ride a wave.
Patrick Tucker of Fresno comforts his son, Corban Tucker, 9, who has cri du chat syndrome, as they wait to ride a wave with help from volunteers.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

More to Read

California
Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 35 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: What’s In The Soil

    FEMA didn’t test the soil for toxins after the Eaton and Palisades wildfires. An LA Times investigation conducted its own tests, revealing alarming levels of harmful substances left behind in the burn area near homes.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Everything You Didn’t Know About The Idaho Four

    Madison McGhee is joined by Vicky Ward, investigative journalist and co-author of The Idaho Four, An American Tragedy. Ward discusses her in-depth research in Moscow, Idaho, revealing little-known facts about the victims, the perpetrator, the night of the crime, and theories on the motive.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: Taking a Hack at Climate Change

    Sammy Roth and award-winning actor Hannah Einbinder discuss the intersection between climate and creativity, and why she thinks mushrooms (the legal kind!) will save us all.

Most Read in California

Advertisement