Photos: An epic day in the ocean

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hundreds of volunteers, people of all ages with disabilities, and families came together Saturday in Huntington Beach for a day in the ocean. Part of Life Rolls On’s “Get on Board Tour,” the day was dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with disabilities. Believing that adaptive surfing, skating and fishing could inspire infinite possibilities, Life Rolls On began as a splash into the unknown on Sept. 11, 2001, and now touches the lives of hundreds of thousands.
1. Mauricio Aguilar of San Diego celebrates riding a good wave with a volunteer. 2. A volunteer holds Gordon Beaty, 4, of San Pedro, who is autistic, as he points the direction to the beach and surfs a wave for the first time. 3. Tracie Garacochea, who also teaches kids, celebrates a good ride. (Photographs by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
